Hyundai MY25 Price Hike – Capped at 25k

Revised Hyundai Pricing from January 2025: What Buyers Should Know

HMIL has announced a price increase for all MY25 models. Hyundai MY25 price hike – The adjustment takes effect from January 1, 2025. Customers purchasing vehicles after this date will pay the revised pricing. Buyers post-implementation must factor in the adjusted pricing.

Maximum increase across the MY25 lineup is capped at Rs 25,000. The adjustment reflects varying impacts across different models. Precise pricing details for each model will vary.

Input Costs and Currency Pressures

Multiple factors have necessitated this price increase. Rising input costs, including materials and components, contribute significantly. Additionally, adverse exchange rates have compounded cost pressures for the company. When the rupee weakens against foreign currencies, costs for essential imports rise, adding to the overall expense of manufacturing.

Automobile pricing is influenced by rising input costs, including steel, aluminium, and other raw materials. These commodities often face global supply chain pressures, resulting in higher procurement costs.

Balancing Cost Increases with Affordability

Logistics costs have escalated due to supply chain disruptions. These increased expenses, spanning transportation and warehousing, further impact overall production and delivery costs.

Hyundai Motor India Limited strives to absorb rising costs where feasible. The decision to increase prices represents a necessary tool – sustained cost escalation. The company remains committed to balancing affordability and operational sustainability.

Hyundai MY25 Price Hike – A Recurring Industry Practice

Hyundai’s adjustment aligns with a broader trend among automakers in India. Rising manufacturing costs and unfavourable exchange rates are challenges faced by the entire industry. Comparable price increases are expected across competitors. Price hikes in the automotive industry are a recurring phenomenon. Manufacturers, regularly adjust prices to reflect market conditions. Typically, the first hike of the year is announced for January, a trend observed across most automakers.

Continued monitoring of cost factors, including exchange rates and supply chain conditions, will inform future pricing strategies. Hyundai aims to ensure its pricing remains fair and reflective of market realities.

Why Hyundai’s Price Hikes Are a Necessary Measure

Sustained cost escalations leave limited scope for internal adjustments. Passing a portion of these costs to consumers helps maintain profitability while ensuring continued product quality and innovation.

Consumers may initially view price hikes as a burden. However, these adjustments are industry wide. While price hikes are immediate, their impact is long-term. In the absence of such adjustments, production quality, after-sales support, and product innovation could be compromised.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, our endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. This price increase will be done across models and the extent of increase will be up to Rs 25000. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2025 on all MY25 models.”