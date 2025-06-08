Hyundai New Car Launch Plans For India – Bayon, Palisade, NG Creta, NG i20, FL Verna, FL Exter

In addition to meeting domestic demand, Hyundai is also developing India as the largest export hub outside of South Korea

While Maruti leads India’s passenger vehicle segment, there is a tough fight for the second spot. Hyundai has long held the number two position, but is now facing increasing competition from Tata and Mahindra. To strengthen its presence, Hyundai has planned to launch 26 new models by the end of this decade. This expanded range will include sub-4-meter hatchbacks, hybrids, full-size SUVs and new EVs. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai upcoming ICE cars

Autocar India reveals that among the 26 models planned for launch, at least 7-8 will be all-new models. The rest will include facelifts and new variants. One of the new products is the Hyundai Bayon crossover. Internally codenamed the BC4i, Bayon is underpinned by the i20 platform. Launch is expected in mid-2026. In the company’s line-up, Bayon will be positioned below the Creta. It will be a rival to Maruti Fronx. Hyundai Bayon could be launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10-12 lakh.

New-gen Venue is under development and expected to be launched by October 2025. It will be positioned as a more premium product, after receiving some major updates across styling and equipment list. With the updated version, Hyundai is aiming to achieve monthly sales of around 10k to 11k units. In April, Venue sales were at 7,593 units. New-gen versions of i20 and Alcazar are also under development. Launch is expected in 2027-28.

Another popular Hyundai car is the Exter, which will be getting the facelift version by mid-2026. It is expected to get more premium styling enhancements across both exteriors and interiors. Hyundai will be looking to reduce the sales gap between Exter and Tata Punch with the facelift model.

Hyundai is also working on the Verna facelift, which was recently spotted on road tests. It is expected to be launched by April 2026. Verna has been doing quite well across export markets. In April 2025, it was the second most exported car from India. In the domestic market, Verna currently trails Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, while ahead of Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.

New-gen Creta

Hyundai’s bestseller, Creta currently contributes close to 40% to the company’s volumes. New-gen Creta will be utilizing a multi-powertrain platform, offering petrol, diesel, EV and hybrid options to buyers. Codenamed SX3, the new-gen Creta is planned for launch in February 2028. It will be compliant with CAFE 3 norms in India.

Hyundai new upcoming EVs

For the mass-market EV segment, Hyundai currently offers the Creta Electric. However, sales have not been as per expectations. To gain more traction in the EV space, Hyundai is working on an entirely new electric hatchback. Codenamed HE1i, the electric hatch will rival the likes of Tata Punch EV and Maruti’s upcoming small EV. Launch price is expected in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh. It will be Hyundai’s first skateboard-based mass-market EV.

Launch of a mid-size SUV EV architecture is also possible after 2027-28. This can be especially designed for emerging markets and could use a cost-effective 400V EV architecture. Electric SUVs based on this platform will take on rivals like Mahindra’s XUV.e models and MG’s next-gen EVs. Hyundai will be introducing these new electric SUVs in the price range of Rs 20-30 lakh.

Hyundai upcoming hybrid cars

As of now, Hyundai does not offer any hybrid options in India. In addition to the new-gen Creta that will get hybrid option, Hyundai will also launch the Palisade hybrid in India in 2028. It will be Hyundai’s new flagship for the Indian market, priced in the range of Rs 40-50 lakh. It will take on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

For its upcoming smaller hybrid cars, Hyundai is developing a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It could be paired with a dual-clutch automatic or an e-CVT gearbox. It could be seen with upcoming models such as new-gen Creta and Venue. This new engine could debut first with the upcoming Bayon crossover.