Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen Car Trials in India – Aim to Unlock Hydrogen’s Potential for Mass Mobility

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), a leader in smart mobility solutions, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), India’s largest energy PSU, to evaluate the mass viability of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in India. This partnership marks a crucial step in HMIL’s commitment towards sustainable mobility and the development of India’s Green Hydrogen ecosystem.

Hyundai & IndianOil Collaborate for a Greener Future

As part of this MoU, HMIL has handed over one unit of the Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) to IndianOil. The NEXO, Hyundai’s flagship FCEV, will be put through rigorous real-world testing across Indian driving conditions over a span of two years, covering approximately 40,000 kilometers.

The trials will focus on assessing the longevity, reliability, and operational efficiency of hydrogen-powered vehicles in India. A comprehensive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis will also be carried out, simulating real-world usage scenarios to evaluate running and maintenance costs.

NEXO Trials in India

Hyundai NEXO is a cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that blends zero-emission performance with advanced technology. It is powered by a 95 kW hydrogen fuel cell system paired with a 40 kW battery, delivering a combined output of 135 kW (approx. 183 PS) and 395 Nm of torque. This allows the NEXO to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.2 seconds. With a full tank of hydrogen, it offers an impressive driving range of up to 666 km (WLTP cycle), and can be refueled in under 5 minutes. Built on a dedicated FCEV platform, the NEXO also features a host of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), an aerodynamic design, and a spacious, tech-rich cabin, making it one of the most refined and eco-friendly SUVs in its class.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, “As India’s foremost smart mobility solutions provider, it is our firm resolve to innovate with future ready technology. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation, a pioneer in India’s energy sector, we aim to combine world-class Hydrogen fuel cell technology with Indian expertise. Together, we seek to unlock the potential of Green Hydrogen as a transformative energy source making it accessible, affordable, and sustainable. We are confident this collaboration will serve as a critical step in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as an alternate sustainable fuel source in the times to come.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Alok Sharma, Director (R&D) and Board Member – IndianOil, said, “As India’s largest public-sector energy entity, we at IndianOil are proud to be catalysts in the Government of India’s vision to attain energy security and reduce fossil fuel imports. We believe Hydrogen fuel is a vital component of India’s clean energy roadmap, and fuel cell technology holds immense potential in significantly aiding net carbon neutrality. This collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will enable us to conduct in-depth studies in fuel cell technology and advance efforts towards realizing a greener mobility ecosystem.”

Driving India’s Hydrogen Future

Hyundai’s NEXO is already a globally acclaimed hydrogen-powered SUV, and this Indian trial will further assess its adaptability to local conditions. The collaboration is part of Hyundai’s broader vision to offer a full spectrum of propulsion technologies, including ICE, CNG, Hybrid, Electric, and now Hydrogen.

Additionally, Hyundai is also working with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to establish a cutting-edge Hydrogen Innovation Centre, which will provide infrastructure for startups and OEMs to test hydrogen components, thereby promoting innovation in this emerging sector. With this strategic move, HMIL and IndianOil are not only working to validate hydrogen as a viable fuel but are also laying the groundwork for a cleaner, self-reliant, and future-ready mobility ecosystem in India.