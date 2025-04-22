Hyundai Next-Gen Hybrid System Unveiled – 45% Higher Mileage, 19% Power Boost

Next-gen hybrid powertrains from Hyundai will have power output in the range of low-100 PS to mid-300 PS

With its focus on continuous innovation and technology upgrades, Hyundai has created a wide range of delightful products for its customers. As part of that broader strategy, Hyundai has now unveiled its next-gen hybrid powertrain system. It will enable the company to introduce a new range of industry-leading products in the hybrid vehicle segment. Let’s check out how the technology works and evaluate the benefits for customers.

Hyundai’s next-gen hybrid powertrain – Key details

Among the primary components are two electric motors – P1 and P2. Primary tasks of the P1 motor include generating energy for the battery, starting the engine and supplying additional power to assist propulsion. In comparison, the P2 motor functions as the driving motor. It is primarily used for propulsion and regenerative braking.

With the integrated dual-motor setup, there is significant improvement in terms of performance, power output and fuel efficiency. Users can expect a refined driving experience, made possible with seamless gear transitions and reduced noise and vibrations. The new hybrid powertrain supports several of the advanced features already available with Hyundai cars. Examples include vehicle-to-load (V2L), Stay Mode and smart regenerative braking.

Engineers have ensured that the new dual-motor setup can be paired with most of the existing ICE engines being used by Hyundai. This does away with the need to develop new ICE engines from scratch. New products launched with this new hybrid powertrain can generate output in the range of low-100 PS to mid-300 PS. This ensures wide applicability, ranging from subcompact cars to large vehicles.

Deployment with a new 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai’s next-gen hybrid powertrain will be using a newly developed 2.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid engine. It has better capabilities across design and control technology, as compared to the existing 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine. With the P1 motor handling the engine start and generation functions, the power losses are minimized. Fuel efficiency also gets a boost via a more efficient combustion cycle and improved cylinder flow within the engine.

In a traditional ICE engine, there are primarily four stages – intake, compression, combustion and exhaust. Hyundai’s new hybrid system is different, as it utilizes an ‘over-expansion cycle’. Intake valve closure is delayed during compression, which lowers the effective compression ratio of the mixed gas within the cylinder. The hybrid setup also ensures a high expansion ratio during the combustion phase. These steps not only enhance engine efficiency, but also reduce fuel consumption. Energy efficiency is also enhanced with improvements to the piston design.

Performance, benefits

Hyundai is utilizing the 2.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid system with the all-new Palisade. Output is 334 PS and 460 Nm, which is around 19% more power than the 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Torque output sees a 9% increase. Similarly, fuel efficiency with the hybrid setup is 14.1 km/l, an increase of approximately 45%. Hyundai has also developed a new-gen 1.6-litre turbo petrol hybrid powertrain. It has 4% higher fuel efficiency in case of a mid-range SUV. Other benefits include improved acceleration and torque boost from 367 Nm to 380 Nm.

In addition to the next-gen hybrid powertrain, Hyundai will be introducing several new technologies with its upcoming cars. It includes an e-AWD system that has a rear-axle-mounted P4 driving motor. There’s also the e-VMC 2.0, focused on improving ride comfort and driving stability. It works by varying torque control on the front and rear driving motors. The e-VMC 2.0 has multiple sub-systems such as e-Handling 2.0 (roll prevention), e-EHA (Electrification-Evasive Handling Assist) 2.0 (frontal collision avoidance) and e-Ride 2.0 (vertical movement reduction to enhance ride comfort).