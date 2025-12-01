Hyundai Nov 2025 Sales at 50,340 Units – Venue Bookings Cross 32,000

Hyundai Motor India concluded November 2025 on a positive note, reporting total sales (domestic + exports) of 66,840 units, reflecting a 9.12% YoY growth. This marks an increase of 5,588 units over the 61,252 units sold in November 2024.

Hyundai India Sales Nov 2025

In the domestic market, Hyundai registered 50,340 units, up 4.34% from 48,246 units a year ago. However, sales saw a 6.42% MoM dip compared to the 53,792 units recorded in October 2025. Exports delivered strong momentum, growing 26.86% YoY to 16,500 units, an increase of 3,494 units over the 13,006 units shipped in November 2024.

Commenting on HMIL’s sales performance in November 2025, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a year-on-year growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025. Further, our commitment to bolstering India’s role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9% year-on-year growth in monthly exports.”

Mr Garg further added “The all-new Hyundai VENUE, our first software defined vehicle in India has set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, clocking more than 32,000 bookings within a month of its launch. With its bold, futuristic design and cutting-edge technology featuring ccNC infotainment powered by NVIDIA – the all-new Hyundai VENUE gives a big boost to our already strong SUV portfolio.”

Hyundai Venue Bookings Cross 32,000 Units

The newly launched Hyundai Venue — the brand’s first Software Defined Vehicle — has witnessed exceptional market response in its very first month. Since bookings opened, Hyundai has received over 32,000 bookings, with customer deliveries set to begin soon.

In its latest generation, the Hyundai Venue gains increased dimensions, a richer feature suite, and significantly upgraded safety for both driver and passengers. These improvements position the new Venue strongly against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq in the competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment.

Big Plans For 2026 Onwards

Hyundai is gearing up for one of its most aggressive product offensives in recent years, with multiple new launches planned for 2026 and beyond to regain momentum in the Indian market. After slipping behind Tata and Mahindra in monthly sales rankings, the company is preparing a comprehensive lineup refresh that spans SUVs, EVs, and even new MPVs. The rollout will begin next year with major introductions such as the Exter facelift with next-gen infotainment and the Bayon crossover for the Rs 10–12 lakh segment. Additionally, Hyundai is readying an all-new compact electric SUV for a 2027 launch, designed, engineered, and built in India. This multi-pronged strategy signals Hyundai’s clear intent to reclaim lost ground and strengthen its presence across key high-volume segments.