Hyundai Oct 2021 Sales Decline – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, i20, NIOS, Santro

Hyundai India domestic sales in October 2021 falls by a third, down to 37k units

For October 2021, Hyundai India reports sales at 37k units, down from 56,605 units. Volume declined by 19,584 units at 34.60 percent decline. MoM sales grew 11.89 percent up from 33k units at volume gain of just under 4k units.

Hyundai Oct 2021 Sales

Best selling Hyundai cars in India include Creta, Venue and new Alcazar SUV. Even their hatchbacks, new i20 as well as the Grand i10 NIOS posted good numbers. Santro too helped in adding to the sales numbers.

Hyundai India Exports fell by 46.6 percent. Export volumes were down to 6,535 units, down from 12,230 units. Total sells fell to 43,556 units, down 36.7 percent from 68,835 units. Decline in sales is not due to low demand, but due to shortage of parts.

