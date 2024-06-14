Hyundai Opens 3 New Dealership in Pune To Meet Growing Demand

These three new Hyundai dealerships in Pune will further strengthen and enhance company sales and service networks

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest passenger car maker, has today expanded its network in Pune and inaugurated three new dealerships covering key locations. These new dealerships, Kundan Hyundai (Pimpri, Chinchwad), Modi Hyundai (Baner) and Kothari Hyundai (Kharadi) are a part of the Global Dealership Space Identity 2.0, designed on international standards for a better customer experience.

Hyundai Opens 3 New Dealership in Pune

The three new dealerships opened in Pune, are an extension of Hyundai’s current 1,372 sales and 1,557 service points located across India. The showrooms are built on the pillars of Modernity, Experience, Comfort, and Technology as the part of the GDSI 2.0 brand identity on the basis of international standards.

The dealerships are digitally advanced and provide a friendly and comfortable atmosphere to walk in customers thus enhancing the buyer experience. The new Pune dealerships were inaugurated by Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, and Mr. J T Park, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, HMIL.

Hyundai’s State of the Art Dealerships

The new sales and service outlets opened in Pune are built on similar lines as the company’s other dealerships. It includes a welcome space where the showrooms are both unique and comfortable. This extends to a private and centrally located consultation space for a more personalized buyer /seller approach thereby offering privacy to customers to list out their preferences and budgets.

The showrooms also contain an exclusive zone where Hyundai cars are on display, presenting a view of the latest innovations and designs while a state of the art 3D configurator allows buyers to personalize the Hyundai car of their choice with a range of colour options and accessories.

Hyundai’s current portfolio includes 13 cars across various segments. There are smaller cars such as the Grand i10 NIOS, i20 and i20 N Line, the Aura 5 seater sedan along with the Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Verna, Creta, Creta N Line, Alcazar, Tucson and Ioniq 5 electric SUV. HMIL operates from its manufacturing hub near Chennai and apart from being a major player in the domestic markets has export operations across Africa, the Middle East, and other countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

HMIL is in the process of expanding their product portfolio in India with the new Creta EV currently on test ahead of an early 2025 launch. Alongside, the company has also set up 180 kW DC Fast Charging Station, the first of which has been opened in Chennai. The company also has several DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW, and DC 30 kW capacity public charging networks located across the length and breadth of the country.