Hyundai Patents Sports Car Like Gear Lever For Mass Market Cars

Hyundai’s new gated manual shifter can be fitted to both EVs and ICE vehicles, although integration with the latter could be costlier

Transmission technology is an integral part of the automotive world and there have been various innovations over the years. In the latest development, Hyundai has filed a patent for a gated manual gearbox that can also function as an automatic transmission. This transmission can be suitable for versatile platforms that support both ICE and electrified powertrains. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai New Gated Manual / Automatic Gearbox

Hyundai already has notable achievements in transmission technology such as an in-house 7-speed DCT, 8-speed wet DCT, Active Shift Control (ASC) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). More recently, Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N models with a simulated 8-speed DCT gearbox (N e-Shift). This system has torque modulation, engine braking simulation, multi-gear experience with paddle shifters and even artificial engine sounds. The core idea is to create the responsive feel of an ICE car in an EV.

In the new patent filed by Hyundai, a gated manual transmission can be seen that can also work in automatic mode. The patent has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Similar transmission technologies already exist, as seen with the Koenigsegg CC850 hypercar. Porsche too has filed a patent for a similar type of transmission.

As per Hyundai’s patent, the new gated manual transmission setup is based on shift-by-wire tech. It essentially means that there is no physical connection between the shifter and the transmission components. In manual mode, users will be able to shift through the gears just like a manual transmission. The gated mechanism is integrated with a clutch pedal.

When needed, the transmission can be switched to work in automatic mode. This can be useful in specific situations such as stop and go traffic. For automatic option, the shifter just needs to be moved to Drive mode. The patent also reveals an option for sequential shifting. In this, users can just push the stick forward or back while on the move.

More likely for EVs than ICE

While a patent has been filed, it is not certain if Hyundai is planning to use this in a commercially produced model. Many patents are filed even when there are no immediate plans to use the technology. But assuming that this new transmission setup from Hyundai is introduced with any of the future models, it is likely to be seen with an EV. Since the transmission is fully shift-by-wire, it will be easier to integrate with an EV.

Hyundai’s new transmission can also work with ICE vehicles. But the setup would be more complex, something like the Koenigsegg CC850. It will require layers of electronic redundancy and haptic shift-by-wire hardware. This will lead to a significant increase in the cost of the vehicle. Hyundai’s new manual cum automatic transmission is more likely to be seen with one of their upcoming high-end EVs.











