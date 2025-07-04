Hyundai Records 11 Lakh Sales Of Sunroof-Equipped Cars In 5 Years

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a remarkable milestone, surpassing cumulative sales of over 1.1 million sunroof-equipped cars in India in just five years. This feat underlines the evolving preferences of Indian car buyers, who increasingly associate sunroofs with a premium and aspirational driving experience.

Over Half of Hyundai’s Sales in H1 2025 Came with Sunroof Feature

In FY 2024-25, every second car sold by Hyundai in India came with a sunroof. This trend continued into the first half of 2025, with sunroof-equipped vehicles accounting for 54% of Hyundai’s domestic sales between January and June.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., commented on the achievement, stating, “This milestone is a strong reflection of the modern Indian customer’s aspiration for premium experiences in everyday mobility. At HMIL, we have consistently worked towards democratizing global technologies and high-end features for a broader set of customers. Going forward, we shall continue with our commitment to shape the future of mobility, by blending cutting-edge technology and innovation and future-ready product offerings.”

Customer Aspirations Drive Sunroof Popularity in India

Hyundai currently offers sunroofs in 12 out of its 14 models, playing a leading role in popularizing the feature across segments and price points. To make these premium features more accessible, Hyundai has also localized panoramic sunroofs for its Indian manufacturing, improving affordability and reach.

The company emphasized that as customer expectations evolve, it will continue to align its product offerings with new definitions of value, comfort, and lifestyle preferences, empowering more Indian buyers to experience global technologies and innovations on the move.