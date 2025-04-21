Hyundai Records New Milestone in FY 2025 – 2 Out of 3 Cars Sold Are SUVs, Over 53% Feature Sunroof

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a remarkable shift in consumer buying trends for FY 2024-25, as SUVs and sunroof-equipped models take center stage in the company’s domestic sales. In a landmark achievement, SUVs contributed a dominant 68.5% to HMIL’s total sales for the financial year, up from 63.2% in FY 2023-24.

Hyundai’s Winning Formula in FY 2024-25 – SUVs, Sunroofs, and Safety

This means that two out of every three Hyundai cars sold in India were SUVs, showcasing the growing appeal of models like the Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Ioniq 5. Hyundai’s strong SUV lineup has played a key role in capturing Indian buyers’ preferences, particularly in the premium and feature-rich segments.

Another trend that stood out was the growing demand for sunroofs. 53.2% of all Hyundai vehicles sold in FY 2024-25 were equipped with a sunroof, highlighting Indian buyers’ increasing preference for premium features. The company currently offers a sunroof option in 12 out of its 14 models.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “FY2024-25 has been a landmark year for Hyundai Motor India. The fact that two out of every third vehicle sold by us in India was an SUV is a testament to our deep understanding of Indian customers and our commitment to delivering innovation, safety and style. The doubling of ADAS variant contribution and growing popularity of sunroof-equipped models reflects the rising aspirations of our customers and their readiness to embrace global technologies. We shall continue to march forward with a focus on customer delight, offering products that are future-ready, feature-rich, and engineered for India.”

ADAS Uptake Hit Record High

Hyundai’s advanced safety tech also saw a significant uptick in adoption. ADAS variant contribution doubled to 14.3% in FY 2024-25, from 6.7% in the previous fiscal year. Hyundai now offers ADAS in 9 of its models, further reinforcing its push towards tech-led mobility solutions.

The brand continues to cater to a diverse set of customer preferences with a wide range of fuel and transmission options, including Petrol, Diesel, Turbo Petrol, CNG, and Electric powertrains, alongside iVT, AMT, AT, and DCT transmission options. Hyundai’s performance in FY 2024-25 underscores not only its leadership in the Indian SUV market but also its alignment with evolving consumer expectations around technology, design, and driving experience.