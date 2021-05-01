Hyundai Sales April 2021 Decline MoM – Creta, i20, Venue, Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Car sales dipped 6.84 percent in April 21 over sales in March 2021

Hyundai Motor India has released their sales figure for April 2021. It may be seen from the attached table that comparing YoY sales figures is not really possible as sales in April 2020 failed to take off and could not really be taken into account due to the lockdown announced in the country in view of the pandemic situation.

April 2021 sales stood at 49,002 units, which as against 52,600 units sold in March 21 was a 6.84 percent MoM growth with a difference of 3,598 units. Sales are down due to near-lockdown type situation in most of the big cities in India.

April 2021 Discounts

Hyundai Motor India has offered some attractive discounts and deals on some of its vehicles for April 2021 which contributed to good sales numbers even as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country. The entry level Santro was available at a cash discount of Rs.10,000 on the Era variant while other variants came in with cash discount of Rs.20,000. Exchange bonus stood at Rs.10,000 and corporate buyers were offered a discount of Rs.5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS was on offer at a cash discount of Rs.30,000 on 1.0 liter turbo petrol variants while others received a cash discount of Rs.10,000. Exchange bonus stood at Rs.10,000 and corporate discount was at Rs.5,000.

Buyers of the Hyundai Aura sedan through the month of April 2021 received no cash benefit but could avail of a Rs.10,000 exchange bonus and Rs.5,000 corporate bonus while those opting for the 1.0 liter turbo petrol variants could get a cash discount of Rs.30,000 going down to Rs.10,000 on the 1.2 liter petrol and 1.2 liter turbo diesel variants. The Aura CNG version receive no discount of benefits.

Hyundai was also offering an exchange bonus of Rs.10,000 and corporate discount of Rs.5,000 on the Hyundai i20 on the 1.0 liter turbo petrol iMT and 1.5 liter turbo diesel variants. On the Kona EV, there was a cash discount of Rs.1.5 lakhs and no other benefits.

Upcoming Launches

To boost company standing and improve sales, Hyundai has an innovative lineup of upcoming models in the Indian market. There will soon be a 7 seater SUV based on the Creta platform called the Alcazar while a new micro SUV is also poised for launch.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be a 6/7 seater SUV set for launch in the next few months. The 6 seater will receive captain seats while there will be a bench seat offered on the 7 seater variant. It will receive power via a 2.0 liter (159 hp) petrol engine and a 1.5 liter (113hp) turbo diesel engine and will rival the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and also soon to be launched Mahindra XUV700.

Hyundai will also launch a micro SUV codenamed AX1 as on date. This is set for launch in early 2022 and is currently under test in Korea and Europe. The AX1 will be based on the Grand i10 NIOS platform and will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata HBX.

Hyundai Motor India also has a next gen Hyundai Tucson in the making while an MPV set to be called the Hyundai Staria is also scheduled for launch in India and other Asian markets. There is also the next gen Hyundai Elantra scheduled to launch in India at the end of 2022 which will be based on the new K3 platform and get powered by a 2.0 liter petrol engine.