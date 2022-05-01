Hyundai Sales April 2022 – Venue, Creta, i10 NIOS, i20, Verna

Hyundai India reports 10 percent sales decline for April 2022; secures second position in sales order

In these trying times, auto manufacturers are in the throes of random chaos where production is concerned. Modern day cars are feature rich, and chips / semiconductors are necessary. But with an ongoing global shortage, acquiring them is difficult.

More-so, doing so in a timely manner is proving to be a niggle. With supply chains compromised, auto manufacturers are resorting to skipping on non-essential features until chips are available. In all, whichever way, the consensus is to ensure overall sales isn’t compromised. This in turn optimizes delivery gaps.

Hyundai India Sales April 2022

Hyundai India has for long stood on the sales podium behind MSIL. In these trying times it battles on to do the same. Sales in April 2022 fell to 44k units. For now, it’s enough to keep the manufacturer stable as the second largest seller in India.

YoY sales fell from 49k units. Volume loss stood at 5k units at 10.21 percent decline. MoM sales decline is much lesser at 1.34 percent. Volume decline stood at 599 units, down from 44.6k units sold in March 2022.

While sales in the domestic market fell, exports improved. This is an avenue of business HMIL has capitalised on for years. Exports however were lower than what MSIL reported last month. Exports are up at 12.2k units from 10.2k units. Volume growth stood at 2k units at almost 20 percent growth. Total sales stood at 56.2k units, down from 59.2k units. Volume loss stood at 3k units at 5 percent decline.

Hyundai already has an EV segment presence in India with Kona. To further its EV presence, the company is set to launch the Ioniq 5 later in 2022. The model would be introduced as a CBU here. Before the end of the decade, Hyundai India will have widened its EV segment offerings in India. While this would fit in with the nation’s long term EV transition goals, it’s primarily in sync with Hyundai’s global goals of carbon neutrality by 20245.

Hyundai SUV segment

The company is also geared up to launch the new Hyundai Venue, and Venue N Line soon. In recent years, Hyundai has been keen on strengthening its SUV sales here. As such, these are important cars for Hyundai. The other strong sales contributor is Hyundai Creta, which is also getting ready for a facelift.

Together, both vehicles contribute to almost half of Hyundai India sales. With SUV segment sales forecasts being strong, the manufacturer is keen to widen its prospects, and go from strength to strength. Hyundai will also launch the new gen Tucson this year, to further their SUV segment.