Hyundai Sales Aug 2022 At 49.5k – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS

Hyundai India reports growth for domestic sales and exports in August 2022; Wholesales for ongoing quarter surpass 1 lakh units

Given the more than active marketplace, Hyundai India continues to bolster performance in the face of increased competition. In recent years, Hyundai has been focused on the widely defined UV segment more than ever before.

Its growth goals include dominance in UV segments. No doubt, Hyundai has helped reinvent these segments and enjoys top reputation for its Creta and Venue. With launch just a few days away, Hyundai Venue N Line bookings are now open.

Hyundai India Sales Aug 2022

Hyundai Motor India reports YoY sales growth on all fronts in August 2022. This kept domestic sales, exports, and resultantly, cumulative sales in the green. Domestic wholesales in Aug 2022 is reported at 49,510 units, up from 46,866 units. Volume gain stood at 2,644 units on the back of 5.64 percent growth. Exports improved 4 percent, up at 12.7k units from 12.2k units. Volume gain stood at about 500 units.

Cumulative sales are up at 62,210 units at 5.32 percent. Up from 59,068 units, volume gain stood at 3,142 units. Though growth was conservative, Hyundai’s volumes helped the manufacturer assert its leadership in specific segments.

MoM domestic sales decline is reported at 1.96 percent. The marginal shift shaved off about 1,000 units in volumes, down from 50,500 units. Domestic wholesales for the ongoing quarter has crossed the 1 lakh unit mark. The number is expected to get a solid push from September 2022 sales. With most manufacturers reporting growth, competition is at its best.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the continuously improving semi- conductor situation, supplies continue to go up enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. The newly launched Hyundai TUCSON has also received an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers. We will continue to strive towards improving customer experience towards a happy life.”

Festive season sales

As car sales continue to ride the upward train, most manufacturers reported growth in wholesales through August 2022. This isn’t altogether unexpected as the number of footfalls to dealerships reaches new highs during the ongoing festive season.

And to cope with increased customer interest and planned purchases to coincide with the festive season, it’s only fair that dealers are well stocked. Given the long term nature of the festive season, it influences sales through parts of two quarters in the year. And timely deliveries are much sought after.