Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2022 – Creta, i10 NIOS, Venue, i20

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model in company lineup last month with 12,651 units sold

Continuing to contend with supply of semi-conductor issues, Hyundai Motor India has reported sales of 44,001 units in April 2022. This was a 10 percent YoY de-growth over 49,002 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 1 percent from 44,600 units sold in March 2022.

Hyundai Creta once again led sales charts. Sales stood at 12,651 units last month, an increase of 2 percent over 12,463 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved 20 percent from 10,532 units sold in March 2022.

Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2022

Hyundai i10 NIOS sales fell by 21 percent YoY to 9,123 units, down from 11,540 units sold in April 2021. It was also a 6 percent MoM de-growth from 9,687 units sold in March 2022. At No. 3 was Hyundai Venue with sales de-growth of 25 percent YoY to 8,392 units, down from 11,245 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also dipped 9 percent from 9,220 units sold in March 2022.

Lower down the order was Hyundai i20 with sales of 4,707 units, down 6 percent over 5,002 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales remained flat with 4,693 units sold in March 2022. Hyundai Aura posted a 21 percent YoY growth and 7 percent MoM growth to 4,035 units sold in April 2022. This was against 3,347 units and 3,775 units sold in April 2021 and March 2022 respectively. Hyundai has discontinued diesel variants of Aura and NIOS.

Hyundai sold 2,442 units of Alcazar in the past month which was a 3 percent de-growth over 2,502 units sold in March 2022. Hyundai is actively testing the Alcazar CNG variant. Alcazar is currently being offered in 6 and 7 seater layouts, and gain power via a 2.0 liter MPi naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 1.5 liter CRDi diesel unit making 157 hp and 192 Nm torque and 114 hp and 250 Nm torque respectively.

Santro Discontinued

Hyundai has discontinued Santro. Sales are available only till stocks last. Production has ended. In April 2022, Santro sales dipped by 33 percent to 1,793 units, down from 2,683 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 28 percent over 2,494 units sold in March 2022.

Hyundai Verna also did not see much demand in the country both in March and April 2022. Sales dipped 69 percent YoY and 51 percent MoM to 781 units. Whereas the company had sold 2,552 units in April 2021 and 1,586 units in March 2022.

There were also 50 units of Kona and 47 units of Tucson sold last month. Kona has seen increased demand to the extent of 317 percent YoY from 12 units sold in April 2021 and 2400 percent higher from just 2 units sold in March 2022.

Upcoming Hyundai Car Launches

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift and Venue facelift are slated for launch in India later year. It will come in with several exterior and interior updates while it will continue to get its power via the same engine lineup as is seen on its current counterpart. Hyundai also plans launch of the Ioniq5 EV later this year, as well as Tucson new gen. The company is also adding to its CNG portfolio with some new SUVs in India.

The all new Verna is doing the test rounds. It could sport larger dimensions as compared to its current model. A global debut is planned for some time later this year while launch in India could be in early 2023. Hyundai Verna competes with Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and will also face off with the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus in the mid-sized sedan segment.