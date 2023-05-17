Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2023 – Creta, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai was the 2nd best-selling automaker in India last month leading over Tata Motors by 2,600 units

Hyundai Motor India was the No 2 automaker in India, positioned between Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors on the list. The company, which currently commands a 15 percent market share, has reported that its PV sales in April 2023 improved by 13 percent YoY to 49,701 units, up from 44,001 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 2 percent over 50,600 units sold in March 2023.

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model in the company lineup in April 2023. Sales stood at 14,184 units, up 12 percent YoY over 12,651 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales remained flat with a 1 percent growth over 14,026 units sold in March 2023. Hyundai Creta was also at No. 5 on the list of top 10 best-selling cars in April 2023 and stood at No. 7 on the list of leading cars and SUVs sold in FY 2023.

Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2023

YoY and MoM growth in sales of the Hyundai Venue were reported last month. Sales increased 23 percent YoY to 10,342 units in April 2023 from 8,392 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales were higher by 3 percent from 10,024 units sold in March 2023.

Sales of the Grand i10 have fallen significantly to 6,839 units in April 2023. This was a 25 percent YoY de-growth over 9,123 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also ended in the red down 26 percent from 9,304 units sold in March 2023.

i20 Elite sales grew by 37 percent YoY to 6,472 units in April 2023 from 4,707 units sold in April 2022 while MoM sales dipped 2 percent over 6,596 units sold in March 2023. The new Hyundai i20 facelift has just made its official debut in Europe. It will go on sale from later this year with launch in India also on the cards.

Sales growth for Hyundai Xcent/Aura and Verna

Hyundai Motor India has reported increased demand for the Xcent/Aura, sales of which improved by 26 percent YoY and 35 percent MoM to 5,085 units. There had been 4,035 units and 3,774 units sold in April 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

Verna was another model in the company lineup that has posted increased sales. Sales improved by 412 percent YoY to 4,001 units, up from just 781 units sold in April 2022 while MoM sales saw a 7 percent growth from 3,755 units sold in March 2023. The 2023 Verna has now moved into company dealerships and bookings have also been opened.

While Alcazar sales dipped to 2,037 units in the past month, that of the Tucson improved by 1070 percent YoY to 550 units sold in April 2023 from just 47 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales dipped by 5 percent over 581 units sold in March 2023. Hyundai Ioniq sales were at 189 units in the past month, up from 21 units sold in March 2023.

Hyundai Motor India has just opened bookings for the new Exter micro SUV at Rs 11,000. It is slated for launch by this festive season and will compete with the Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis and Citroen C3 in its segment. The automaker has also planned its next phase of investment to the tune of Rs 15,000 crores. This investment is directed towards introducing new electric vehicles, a segment that is seeing outstanding promise in recent months.