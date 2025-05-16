Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, Xcent, i10, i20, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai Creta compact SUV emerged as India’s best-selling car, with 17,016 units dispatched in April 2025

Hyundai Motor India slipped to the 4th spot among the best-selling automakers in India, registering both YoY and MoM decline in sales. Market share fell to 12.6% from 14.9% YoY while sales dipped to 44,374 units. Every model in the company portfolio, with the exception of the Creta, has seen negative sales while the Creta and its EV counterpart was also the best-selling car in the country.

Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2025 – YoY Comparison

Hyundai sales declined by 12% YoY to 44,374 units in April 2025, down from 50,201 unit sales of April 2024. Additionally, the company also suffered a MoM de-growth by 14% when compared to 51,820 units sold in March 2025. All models in the company portfolio save the Creta saw a decrease in demand.

Hyundai Creta, the best-selling model in the Hyundai lineup and also the top selling car and SUV in India, received a 10% YoY growth to 17,016 unit sales in April 2025, up from 15,447 units of April 2024. It was followed by the Venue that suffered a 13% YoY decline to 7,953 units from 9,120 units sold in the same month last year. Similarly, the Exter too saw its sales down by 30% to 5,416 units from 7,756 units YoY.

Hyundai Xcent sales decreased by 7%, dropping from 4,526 units last year to 4,224 units this year. Double digit de-growth was reported for both Grand i10, down 19% to 4,137 units and i20, down 32% to 3,525 units sold last month. Additionally, sales of Alcazar and Verna too remained in the red with 17% and 36% decline to 1,017 units and 1,005 units sold respectively. The list concluded with the Tucson which saw a 68% YoY de-growth with 65 unit sales over 201 unit sales of April 2024. It was followed by the Ioniq 5 of which 16 units were sold last month. It related to a 64% YoY decline from 45 unit sales of April 2024.

Hyundai MoM Sales Breakup April 2025

Speaking about MoM performance, Hyundai sales declined by 14% to 44,374 units sold last month. This represented a volume de-growth of 7,446 units from 51,820 unit sales of March 2025. Creta sales dipped 6% from 18,059 units sold in March 2025 while Venue sales were down 24% on a MoM basis. Hyundai Exter too witnessed an 8% de-growth with 5,416 unit sales in the past month from 5,901 unit sales in March 2025.

Hyundai Xcent/Aura sales dived 17% from 5,074 units sold in March 2025 to just 4,224 unit sales in April 2025. Grand i10 (4,137 units) and i20 (3,525 units) both experienced significant declines in sales, suffering double digit de-growth by 17% and 21% respectively on a MoM basis.

Sales of the Alcazar dipped by 29% to 1,017 units last month from 1,431 unit sales of March 2025 and the Verna too saw lower MoM sales performance by 26% to 1,005 units from 1,364 unit sales. Trailing the sales list was the Tucson, sales of which fell by 27% MoM to 65 units while Ioniq 5 sales declined by 16% to 16 units in the past month, over 19 unit sales of April 2025.