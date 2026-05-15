Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2026 – Creta, Venue, Aura, Exter, i20, i10, Verna, Alcazar

Hyundai’s SUV lineup continued to drive volumes in April 2026, led by Creta, Venue and Exter

Hyundai Motor India registered total domestic sales of 51,902 units in April 2026. This translated to a healthy 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 44,374 units sold in April 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined by 6% when compared to 55,064 units sold in March 2026.

SUVs continued to contribute the bulk of Hyundai’s sales volumes. Creta remained the company’s best-selling model with 15,291 units sold last month. Despite retaining its leadership position in the midsize SUV segment, Creta sales declined by 10% YoY and 14% MoM. The recent arrival of newer rivals and increasing competition in the segment appears to have impacted demand.

Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2026

Venue emerged as Hyundai’s second best-selling model with 12,420 units sold in April 2026. The compact SUV recorded a strong 56% YoY growth over 7,953 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales also improved by 11%, indicating sustained momentum for the model.

Exter continued its steady growth trajectory as Hyundai sold 8,096 units last month. Sales improved by 49% YoY and 25% MoM, making it one of the strongest performers in Hyundai’s lineup. The i20 premium hatchback also posted healthy gains with 5,624 units sold, marking a 60% YoY increase, while MoM sales remained largely flat.

Aura compact sedan registered sales of 4,587 units, improving by 9% YoY. However, MoM demand fell sharply by 31% compared to March 2026. Grand i10 NIOS recorded 4,149 unit sales with almost flat YoY growth, while MoM sales declined by 18%.

Hyundai Verna sedan and Alcazar SUV both witnessed lower demand. Verna sales stood at 865 units, down 14% YoY and 38% MoM. Alcazar sales came in at 850 units, registering a 16% YoY decline and a marginal 5% MoM dip. At the premium end, Hyundai sold 20 units of the IONIQ 5 electric SUV, improving from 16 units sold in April 2025. Tucson did not record any sales during the month.

New SUVs Planned

Hyundai has already confirmed plans to expand its SUV portfolio in India. The company recently announced two all-new SUVs for the Indian market, both expected to arrive by March 2027. One of these will be a new midsize crossover positioned between Venue and Creta, reportedly based on the Bayon. The second model will be a compact electric SUV targeted at the growing mass-market EV segment. Hyundai is also preparing the next-generation Creta along with several updates across its ICE and EV lineup as competition intensifies in the Indian market.