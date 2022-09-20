Hyundai Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Tucson

Hyundai sales increased 6 percent YoY with the Creta and Venue contributing most number to total sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sales in August 2022 posted a 6 percent YoY growth to 49,510 units, up from 46,866 units sold in the same month last year. It was however, a MoM decline in sales from 50,500 units sold in July 2022.

Hyundai Creta was the most sold model in the company portfolio with 12,577 units sold in the past month, down 20 units when compared to 12,597 units sold in August 2021. It was also flat MoM sales when compared to 12,625 units sold in July 2022. Hyundai Creta has recently received a new competitor in the form of Toyota HyRyder. Maruti Grand Vitara will also be launched soon.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Aug 2022

Hyundai Venue came in next with sales of 11,240 units, up 34 percent YoY when compared to 8,377 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales saw a 6 percent de-growth from 12,000 units sold in July 2022. This YoY sales growth could be attributed to the new Venue facelift that comes in with several feature updates. It is being offered in India in 6 variants of E, S, S+, S(O), SX, SX(O) and priced from Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Venue N Line Hyundai Venue N Line has just been launched in India. It is offered in two variants N6 and N8 and priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

Sales of Hyundai i10 Grand increased by 16 percent YoY to 9,274 units from 8,023 units sold in August 2021. It however, saw a MoM dip in sales by 7 percent when compared to 10,000 units sold in July 2022. i20 sales grew both on YoY and MoM basis by 3 percent and 10 percent respectively to 7,558 units in August 2022. Its sales stood at 7,340 units and 6,873 units in August 2021 and July 2022 respectively.

Sales of Hyundai Xcent / Aura increased by 41 percent on a YoY basis to 4,378 units from 3,094 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales also improved by 9 percent from 4,018 units sold in July 2022. Sales of Alcazar in August 2021 sales stood at 3,468 units which dipped 34 percent YoY to 2,304 units in August 2022. MoM sales fell by 20 percent from 2,888 units sold in July 2022.

Alcazar, Verna, Tucson Sales

Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of the Hyundai Verna which dipped 17 percent YoY to 1,734 units from 2,098 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales dipped by 7 percent from 1,870 units sold in July 2022. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is out on its test rounds ahead of launch next year. It is likely to be offered with the ADAS feature which is currently only seen on the Hyundai Tucson.

Hyundai Tucson sales have increased drastically, thanks to the launch of new gen Tucson. Sales which had stood at 117 units in August 2021 increased 193 percent to 343 units in August 2022. MoM sales also improved by 102 percent from 170 units sold in July 2022.

Growth in sales on a YoY and MoM basis was also reported for the Hyundai Kona, the company’s only electric model. Sales stood at 10 units in August 2022, up from 1 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales improved by 92 percent from 53 units sold in July 2022. The 2023 Hyundai Kona has also been spied while being charged at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet in California. It will launch in global markets by 2023 while launch in India has not yet been confirmed.