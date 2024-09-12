Hyundai Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Verna, Alcazar

Hyundai was the No. 2 best-selling OEM in August 2024 ahead of Tata Motors by around 5,000 units

Hyundai Creta was the only model in company portfolio to post improved sales in August 2024. Apart from Creta and i20, the latter of which reported flat sales, all other models saw a marked decline in demand. MoM performance was somewhat better, but only by 1%.

Hyundai accounted for 49,525 unit sales in August 2024. This related to an 8% YoY de-growth over 53,830 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales also improved albeit marginally by 1% from 49,013 units sold in July 2024.

Hyundai Creta topped the company sales charts with 16,762 units and was the only model to show off significantly higher sales. Sales improved by 21% over 13,832 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales dipped by 3% over 17,350 units sold in July 2024. Hyundai Creta was the 3rd best-selling car in India last month after Maruti Brezza and Ertiga and commanded a 22.14% market share.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Venue with 9,085 unit sales last month. This was a 17% YoY decline but a 3% MoM growth over 10,948 units and 8,840 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Venue lineup was expanded with the new S Plus variant in August this year and the highlight of this is that it becomes the most affordable sun-roof equipped variant in the Venue lineup.

Hyundai Exter followed with 6,632 unit sales last month, an 11% YoY decline but 10% MoM improvement in sales. Grand i10 also showed off a YoY de-growth but better MoM performance with 5,365 unit sales, down from 7,306 units sold in August 2023 but significantly more than 4,922 units sold in July 2024.

Lower down the sales charts was i20 with 4,913 unit sales marking a flat YoY growth from 4,896 units sold in the same month last year. It also saw flat MoM growth over 4,937 units sold in July 2024. Xcent/Aura sales followed at 4,304 units but saw a 12% YoY and 10% MoM decline. The same was true in the case of Hyundai Verna. Sales fell to 1,194 units, down 54% YoY and 16% MoM.

Hyundai Alcazar was next in line in terms of sales. It saw 1,105 unit sales last month, marking a 26% YoY decline from 1,493 units sold in August 2023. However, sales escalated by 89% on a MoM basis from 585 units sold in July 2024.

No Hyundai Aug-24 Aug-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Aug 24 1 Creta 16,762 13,832 2,930 21.18 33.85 2 Venue 9,085 10,948 -1,863 -17.02 18.34 3 Exter 6,632 7,430 -798 -10.74 13.39 4 i10 NIOS 5,365 7,306 -1,941 -26.57 10.83 5 i20 4,913 4,896 17 0.35 9.92 6 Aura 4,304 4,892 -588 -12.02 8.69 7 Verna 1,194 2,576 -1,382 -53.65 2.41 8 Alcazar 1,105 1,493 -388 -25.99 2.23 9 Tucson 125 236 -111 -47.03 0.25 10 IONIQ 5 40 130 -90 -69.23 0.08 11 Kona 0 91 -91 -100.00 0.00 – Total 49,525 53,830 -4,305 -8.00 100.00

The sales list also included Tucson (125 units) and Ioniq 5 (40 units). Both these models suffered a severe YoY decline in sales. Tucson sales dipped by 47% YoY and 3% MoM. Ioniq 5 electric SUV, showed a 69% YoY decline in sales but performed better on a MoM basis by 11%.