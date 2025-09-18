Hyundai Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, Aura, Verna, Alcazar, i10, i20

Hyundai was the 2nd best-selling OEM in August 2025 gaining over both Tata Motors and Mahindra in sales numbers

Hyundai Motor India at No. 2 on the sales list last month. The company reported sales of 44,001 units which was an 11% YoY de-growth when compared to 49,525 units sold in August 2024. This decline is largely due to the recent GST reform, as buyers are deferring purchases. MoM sales however, remained flat, a marginal improvement from 43,973 unit sales of July 2025. The company commanded a 13.4% market share, 0.6% lower when compared to 14% held in August 2024. The company has announced reduction in ex-showroom prices following implementation of GST 2.0 policies while festive offers also roll in to spur up sales.

Hyundai Sales Breakup August 2025

Hyundai Creta continued its reign as the best-selling model in the company portfolio. Even as it was the 3rd top selling car in India last month, the Hyundai Creta and its EV counterpart led the SUV list for August 2025. Creta sales stood at 15,925 units marking a 5% YoY decline from 16,762 units sold in August 2024 while MoM sales were lower by 6% from 16,898 units.

Hyundai Venue at No. 2 had a YoY setback of 11% to 8,109 units from 9,085 units while it was a marginal 1% growth from 8,054 units sold in July 2025. Hyundai is getting ready to launch new gen Venue Next month. Hyundai Exter too suffered a decline by 24% in its YoY sales to 5,061 units from 6,632 units sold in August 2024, while MoM sales remained flat.

Positive impact was seen in the case of demand for the Hyundai Aura. Sales of this compact sedan surged by 24% YoY and 15% MoM to 5,336 units. There had been 4,304 units and 4,636 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively. The company recently updated the Aura SX trim with more premium features while prices too have been increased marginally.

Hyundai Grand i10, i20 – MoM Growth

Hyundai i10 Grand and i20 have both seen YoY sales decline sharply while MoM sales ended more positively. Grand i10 sales stood at 3,908 units last month marking a hefty 27% YoY decline. Sales however, showed off a 10% MoM growth from 3,560 units sold in July 2025. Similarly, i20 also suffered a 26% YoY decline to 3,634 units while it posted a 7% improvement on a MoM basis over 3,396 units.

Sales also declined MoM for the Alcazar down to 1,187 units from 1,419 units sold in July 2025 while YoY sales posted a 7% improvement. Down at a No. 8 spot on the company sales list was the Verna with 771 unit sales marking a 35% YoY and 7% MoM de-growth. Hyundai Tucson sales too fell sharply to 57 units a hefty YoY decline of 54% from 125 units sold in the same month last year while MoM sales dipped by 32% as well. With GST 2.0 implementation, Hyundai Tucson will be receiving the highest price reduction of up to Rs 2,39,303 for its top spec Signature Diesel AT AWD trim.

Hyundai Ioniq5, the company’s only other electric car currently on sale along with the Creta EV, has seen sales decline by 65%YoY and 44% MoM to just 14 unit sales in August 2025. There had been 40 units and 25 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively.