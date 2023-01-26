Hyundai Sales Breakup Dec 2022 – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Tucson

Hyundai Motor India finished in a No.3 spot in Dec 2022 with Tata Motors taking over its previously held 2nd position by 1,214 units

Hyundai Motor India was the 3rd best selling automaker in India in December 2022. The company, which has more often than not, commanded a 2nd position on this list was superseded by Tata Motors in terms of sales in Dec 2022 while it may be recalled that Tata Motors was also ahead of Hyundai in Dec 2021.

Hyundai Motor sales in Dec 2022 were at 38,831 units. This was a 20.2 percent increase from 32,312 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales dipped 19 percent from 48,002 units sold in Nov 2022. The company also noted an increase in market share that went up to 14.1 percent from 12.7 percent, a 1.4 percent growth. Volume drivers were Creta and i20 Grand along with Venue and i20 Elite.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Dec 2022

In more recent news, Hyundai has discontinued select variants of the Creta, Verna and i20 from its lineup. This is in view of the new RDE norms which would make diesel powertrains more expensive. Hence smaller cars or those which see lower demand for their diesel variants have been discontinued. Hyundai Creta commanded the list with sales of 10,205 units in Dec 2022, up 34 percent YoY from 7,609 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however fell 23 percent as against 13,321 units sold in Nov 2022.

At No. 2 was the i10 Grand. Sales increased both YoY and MoM by 36 percent and 5 percent respectively to 8,340 units, up from 6,151 units sold in Dec 2022. There had been 7,961 units sold in Nov 2022. There is the 2023 Grand i10 NIOS just launched which is available across three powertrains and nine variants priced it between Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has noted a dip in demand for the Venue sub-4 meter SUV. Sales fell 20 percent YoY to 8,285 units from 10,360 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also fell 23 percent over 10,738 units sold in Nov 2022. Hyundai Elite i20 sales increased YoY by 49 percent to 4,697 units from 3,150 units sold in Dec 2021. It was however, a MoM de-growth of 35 percent as there had been 7,236 units sold in Nov 2022.

There was a spurt in demand for the Hyundai Aura in Dec 2022. Sales increased 142 percent YoY to 4,156 units from 1,715 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 9 percent from 3,813 units sold in Nov 2022. Hyundai recently launched an updated Aura with revised design and more features, safety.

Verna, Alcazar Sales

Next in line was the Verna with 1,538 units sold last month, a growth of 57 percent from 982 units sold in Dec 2022. MoM sales dropped by 24 percent as there were 2,025 units sold in Nov 2022. Hyundai Alcazar sales also rose YoY by 48 percent to 1,478 units from 1,002 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales fell 42 percent over 2,566 units sold in Nov 2022.

The company also noted added demand for the Kona electric which increased 1100 percent YoY to 120 units from 10 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 26 percent from 95 units sold in Nov 2022. Hyundai Kona Electric competes with the MG ZS EV. Hyundai Tucson has been receiving lower attention, dipping to just 12 units in Dec 2022 from 35 units sold in Dec 2021 and 95 units sold in Nov 2022.