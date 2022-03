Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Venue, Creta, i10 NIOS, i20, Verna

Hyundai India sales decline in February 2022 at 14.63 percent; Venue leads, Santro posts sales growth

Hyundai India YoY wholesales fell to 44,050 units in February 2020. Down from 51,600 units at 14.63 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 7,550 units. MoM sales remained flat at marginal growth. Sales in January 2022 stood at 44,022 units.

A difficult sales environment saw more manufacturers report decline than gain. Industrywide, overall volume size fell. Despite difficulties, Hyundai continues as the second largest manufacturer by sales volume in India.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2022- Venue, Creta Lead

Venue proved to be the manufacturer’s bestseller last month at 10,212 units. Sales fell from 11,224 units at a 9.02 percent decline. Volume loss fell at 1,012 units. MoM sales fell from 11,377 units. Volume loss stood at 1,165 units at 10.24 percent decline.

Hyundai Creta sales fell to 9,606 units. Sales fell from 12,428 units at a 22.71 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 2,822 units. MoM sales fell from 9,869 units. Volume loss is reported at 263 units at 2.66 percent decline. The two top sellers accounted for 45 percent of company sales.

Hyundai Nios and i20 sales decline

Nios sales are down to 8,552 units, down from 10,270 units. Volume loss stood at 1,718 units following 16.73 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 6,841 units. Volume gain stood at 1,711 units at volume growth of 25.01 units. Hyundai i20 sales decline was steep at 35.23 percent. Sales fell to 5,830 units, down from 9,001 units. Volume loss stood at 3,171 units. MoM sales fell from 6,505 units. Volume loss is reported at 675 units at 10.38 percent decline.

Aura / Xcent sales stood at 3,668 units, down from 4.3k units. Volume loss is reported at 632 units at 14.70 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 3,333 units. Volume gain stood at 335 units at 10.05 percent gain. With a noticeable sales decline last month, Hyundai India saw almost all of its cars report a decline in volume.

Hyundai Alcazar sales

The manufacturer’s newest launch, Alcazar, saw sales at just over 2.5k units. MoM sales fell from 3,168 units. Volume loss stood at 652 units at 20.58 percent decline. Hyundai Santro sales in the green at 12.45 percent growth. Sales is up at 2.4k, up from 2,128 units. MoM sales are up from 1,252 units. Volume gain stood at 1,141 units at 91.13 percent growth.

Verna sales almost halved, down to 1,058 units from 2,047 units. Volume loss was close to a thousand units. MoM sales fell from 1,622 units. Sales decline is at over a third at volume loss of 564 units. Tucson sales are up at 172 units from 152 units. Mom sales are up from 48 units at volume gain of 124 units. Hyundai Kona EV sales are up at 43 units from 10 units. MoM sales improved from 7 units. Elantra sales have been stopped.