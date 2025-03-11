Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai Motor India reported total domestic sales of 47,727 units in February 2025, marking a 4.93% decline from the 50,201 units sold in the same month last year. While some models, such as the Creta and Venue, recorded positive growth, several other models saw a decline in sales compared to February 2024.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Creta, along with its EV version, remained the brand’s best-selling model, with 16,317 units sold in February 2025. This represents a 6.81% year-on-year (YoY) growth over the 15,276 units sold in February 2024. Venue also contributed to the brand’s sales momentum, registering 10,125 units, an increase of 13.34% YoY compared to the 8,933 units sold in the same period last year.

While Hyundai’s top 2 SUVs performed well, the Exter saw a significant drop in demand, with sales declining 29.29% YoY to 5,361 units, compared to 7,582 units in February 2024. i10 Nios recorded 4,940 units, a marginal drop of 0.14% YoY from 4,947 units last year. The i20 faced a steeper decline, with 3,627 units sold in February 2025, down 29.31% YoY from 5,131 units in the same month last year.

Aura also witnessed a dip in sales, recording 4,797 units, a 5.07% YoY decline from 5,053 units sold in February 2024. Alcazar saw 1,264 units sold in February 2025, a slight drop of 2.02% YoY from 1,290 units. Verna posted 1,207 units, marking a 28.15% decline compared to the 1,680 units sold last year. In the premium SUV segment, the Tucson recorded 73 units in February 2025, a 53.50% YoY decline from 157 units in February 2024. Hyundai’s flagship EV, the IONIQ 5, also suffered a setback, with sales dropping 75.76% YoY to just 16 units, compared to 66 units in the same month last year.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following a 4.93% year-on-year (YoY) decline, Hyundai Motor India also recorded a month-on-month (MoM) decline in February 2025, with 47,727 units sold, down 11.62% from 54,003 units in January 2025. Most models in Hyundai’s lineup saw a drop in sales, with the exception of the Tucson, which posted a marginal MoM growth.

Creta witnessed a 11.90% MoM decline, with 16,317 units sold in February 2025, compared to 18,522 units in January 2025. Venue also saw an 8.83% drop, recording 10,125 units, down from 11,106 units the previous month. Exter experienced an 11.65% drop, selling 5,361 units in February 2025, down from 6,068 units in January 2025. i10 Nios recorded 4,940 units, marking a 6.99% MoM decline from 5,311 units in January. The i20 witnessed a sharper decline of 23.50%, with sales falling to 3,627 units from 4,741 units in the previous month.

Aura reported 4,797 units in February 2025, a 10.97% MoM drop from 5,388 units in January. Verna also saw a significant 18.28% decline, with sales dropping to 1,207 units from 1,477 units in January. Meanwhile, Alcazar saw a 3.51% drop, with 1,264 units sold in February compared to 1,310 units in the previous month. Among Hyundai’s premium offerings, the Tucson was the only model to post MoM growth, increasing 14.06%, from 64 units in January to 73 units in February. The IONIQ 5 remained unchanged at 16 units.