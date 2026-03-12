Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Creta, Venue, Aura, i20, i10, Exter, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Creta Continues To Lead, i20 And Aura Post Strong Growth

Hyundai Motor India reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 52,407 units in February 2026, registering a 9.81% YoY growth compared to 47,727 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined 11.34% when compared to 59,107 units recorded in January 2026. SUVs and compact models continued to drive volumes for Hyundai, with Creta, Venue and Aura emerging among the top contributors during the month.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Hyundai Creta, including the EV version, remained the company’s best-selling model with 17,938 units sold in February 2026. This represented a 9.93% YoY growth compared to 16,317 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales remained largely stable with a marginal 0.09% increase over 17,921 units in January.

Venue compact SUV secured the second position with 10,494 units in February 2026. This marked a 3.64% YoY growth from 10,125 units last year. However, MoM sales declined 15.46% compared to 12,413 units in January. Among sedans, Aura posted strong performance with 6,733 units, registering an impressive 40.36% YoY growth over 4,797 units in February 2025. Month-on-month sales, however, dropped 15.61% from 7,978 units.

i20 premium hatchback recorded 5,852 units in February 2026, reflecting a significant 61.35% YoY growth compared to 3,627 units last year. MoM sales improved slightly by 3.08% over 5,677 units in January. Grand i10 NIOS registered 5,589 units, up 13.14% YoY from 4,940 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 27.51% MoM compared to 7,710 units in January.

Meanwhile, Exter micro-SUV recorded 4,200 units, witnessing a 21.66% YoY decline from 5,361 units sold last year. On a MoM basis, sales fell 25.28% compared to 5,621 units. Hyundai is getting ready to launch updated Exter this month, making the micro SUV even more value for money. Alcazar SUV posted 907 units in February 2026, down 28.24% YoY compared to 1,264 units in February 2025. MoM sales also declined 5.72% from 962 units.

Verna sedan registered 694 units, reflecting a 42.5% YoY decline from 1,207 units last year. Month-on-month sales dropped 15.67% compared to 823 units in January. With the new updated Verna now launched, sales are expected to get a boost in coming months.

Tucson and IONIQ 5 recorded no sales in February 2026, compared to 73 units and 16 units respectively in February 2025. Overall, Hyundai’s February performance was driven primarily by Creta, Venue and Aura, while several models experienced declines amid changing market dynamics and growing consumer preference for SUVs.