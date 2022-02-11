Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Creta, Alcazar, i20, Santro, i10 NIOS

Hyundai recorded a total of 44,022 units sold in January 2022 a YoY decline over 52,005 units sold in January 2021

The New Year did not commence on a very optimistic note for the auto industry that continues to face constraints in timely semiconductor supplies. Overall car sales dipped 2.8 percent YoY to 2,94,769 units in the past month, down from 3,03,398 units. Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Honda, Renault and Toyota posted a YoY de-growth.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Venue, Creta in the lead

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the second largest automaker in India saw its sales in the past month at 44,022 units, a YoY decline over 52,005 units sold in January 2021. This was a MoM increase of 36 percent over 32,312 units sold in December 2021.

At No.1 in the company portfolio was the Hyundai Venue compact SUV. Sales dipped marginally by 3 percent YoY to 11,377 units, down from 11,779 units sold in January 2021. MoM performance was better with a 10 percent growth over 10,360 units sold in December 2021.

The company gears up for launch of the 2022 Venue facelift which is among five new SUVs planned for this year. These also include the Creta facelift, new Kona EV, next-generation Tucson and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Creta was in a second spot with 9,869 units sold last month, down 20 percent over 12,284 units sold in January 2021. The company had sold 7,609 units in December 2021 relating to a 30 percent MoM increase. 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift, unveiled in November 2021 is already on sale in global markets and is expected to launch in India later this year.

Hyundai i10 and i20

Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS and i20 both posted YoY de-growth while sales improved on a MoM basis. NIOS i10 Grand sales which had stood at 10,865 units in January 2021 dipped 37 percent to 6,841 units in the past month while MoM sales improved 11 percent from 6,151 units sold in December 2021. Sales of the i20 fell 24 percent YoY to 6,505 units but MoM sales were up 107 percent from 3,150 units sold in December 2021.

Lower down the order were Xcent/Aura with a 20 percent YoY de-growth to 3,333 units but MoM sales improved 94 percent over 1,715 units sold in December 2021. The Alcazar, 6 seater SUV added 3,168 units to company sales last month, with a 216 percent MoM growth over 1,002 units sold in December 2021. In the past month, Hyundai Alcazar was the second best-selling mid-size SUV after the Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai Verna (1,622 units) and Santro (1,252 units) saw YoY sales dip 19 percent and 43 percent respectively while MoM sales of the Verna increased 65 percent over 982 units sold in December 2021. Hyundai Tucson outsold Kona and Elantra with 48 units sold last month, over 125 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased 37 percent from 35 units sold in December 2021. Kona sales were at 7 units while Elantra sales failed to take off.