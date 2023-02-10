Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Verna

Hyundai Motor India regained its No.2 position in January 2023 leading over Tata Motors by 2,116 unit sales

Hyundai India and Tata Motors continued their tussle for No. 2 position on sales charts for yet another month. While Tata Motors overtook Hyundai in Dec 2022, Hyundai has once again regained the No 2 spot. Maruti continues to be No 1.

Hyundai has posted YoY and MoM growth in Jan 2023. Sales stood at 50,106 units, up 14 percent YoY over 44,022 units sold in Jan 2021. It was also higher by 29 percent on a MoM basis from 38,831 units sold in Dec 2022. It was models such as the Creta and Venue along with the i10 Grand and i20 that drew in most sales. However, it was the Hyundai Tucson that saw the highest percentage growth both YoY and MoM as compared to any other model in the company portfolio.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2023

Hyundai Creta was the most sold model in the company lineup. It was also the highest selling compact SUV in the country, scaling over Kia Seltos by a significant margin. Creta sales stood at 15,037 units in Jan 2023, up 52 percent YoY from 9,809 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a 47 percent MoM growth from 10,205 units sold in Dec 2022.

Sales of the Venue dipped YoY by 6 percent to 10,738 units, down from 11,377 units sold in Jan 2022. It was a MoM growth of 30 percent when compared to 8,285 units sold in Dec 2022. 2023 Venue has now been launched. It gets new features and an updated engine lineup with a more powerful diesel engine.

Rising demand is seen for the Hyundai i10 Grand and i20. Sales of the i10 Grand improved 28 percent YoY to 8,760 units in Jan 2023, up from 6,841 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also saw a 5 percent growth from 8,340 units sold in Dec 2022.

Hyundai i20, Aura, Alcazar

Lower down the sales charts were the i20, Aura and Alcazar. i20 sales improved by 26 percent YoY and 74 percent MoM to 8,185 units. Aura sales were higher by 39 percent YoY and 12 percent MoM to 4,634 units. Hyundai has seen a de-growth in sales of the Alcazar which fell 51 percent YoY to 1,537 units from 3,168 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 4 percent from 1,478 units sold in Dec 2022.

Hyundai Verna sales were down 39 percent YoY and 35 percent MoM to 995 units while growth was seen in the case of the Tucson which improved 275 percent YoY to 180 units from 48 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales were also higher by 1400 percent from just 12 units sold in Dec 2022.

Hyundai Kona, the sole electric model in the company portfolio, brought in 40 units last month. This was a 471 percent YoY growth from 7 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales dipped 67 percent from 120 units sold in Dec 2022.