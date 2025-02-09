Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai commanded a No. 2 position on the list, after Maruti Suzuki and ahead of Tata Motors with a 13.4% market share

Hyundai’s portfolio currently includes Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Exter, i20, i10 NIOS, Aura, Verna, Ioniq 5 and new Creta Electric. Each of these models, across body type of sedan, hatchbacks, and sports utility vehicle, continue to hold the company in good stead. This is especially since they are presented in varied fuel options of petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas, and electric vehicle, along with a range of transmission options.

Hyundai sold a total of 54,003 units in Jan 2025, down 5.4% from 57,115 unit sales of Jan 2024. However, its MoM sales improved by 28% when compared to 42,208 units sold in Dec 2024. The new Hyundai Creta EV has been launched in India and along with its ICE counterpart was the best-selling car from the company in Jan 2025.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2025

Hyundai Creta/EV at No. 1 on the sales list accounted for 18,522 unit sales in Jan 2025. This was the highest-ever sales numbers attained by Creta. This was a 40% YoY growth from 13,212 unit sales of Jan 2024 while MoM sales too improved by 47% form 12,608 units sold in Dec 2024. The Creta was also the 3rd best-selling car in the country last month after Maruti’s WagonR and Baleno. Except for Hyundai Creta, every other model on this list suffered a YoY decline in sales in Jan 2025.

Hyundai Venue saw 6% YoY decline to 11,106 units last month from 11,831 unit sales of Jan 2024. It however experienced an 8% MoM improvement. In related news, new gen new gen Hyundai Venue is currently on test. It is expected to launch in India later this year.

The stylish and feature laden Hyundai Exter saw 6,068 units sales last month. Though this was a 26% YoY decline, it did witness a 15% MoM growth from 5,270 unit sales of Dec 2024. It was followed by Hyundai Xcent/Aura of which 5,388 units were sold in Jan 2025. It related to a 2% YoY decline by a 40% MoM improvement.

Hyundai i10, i20 Sales Jan 2025

Hyundai i10 and i20 suffered a YoY double-digit sales decline in Jan 2025. i10 sales dipped to 5,311 units, down by 23% from 6,865 units sold in Jan 2024. i20 too saw a 33% YoY de-growth to 4,741 units, a 33% de-growth as compared to 7,083 unit sales of Jan 2024. Both these models however, witnessed 18% and 37% MoM growth respectively.

Posting both a YoY and MoM decline in sales was the Hyundai Alcazar. Sales fell to 1,310 units, down by 28% from 1,827 unit sales of Jan 2024. It was also a marginal 2% de-growth from 1,342 units sold in Dec 2024. Sales of Tucson and Ioniq 5 declined to 64 units and 16 units respectively in Jan 2025. There had been 183 units and 95 units sold in Jan 2024. While the Tucson saw positive MoM sales, up by 94% from 33 units sold in Dec 2024. The Ioniq 5 continued to post lower MoM sales.