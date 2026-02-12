Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Creta, Venue, Aura, i10, i20, Exter, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai’s Venue in the compact SUV segment along with the Aura compact sedan played a major role in allowing the company to record its highest ever monthly sales

Hyundai India has recorded its highest ever monthly sales in India with a total of 59,107 units sold. This was a 9% year-on-year growth while month-on-month sales ended with a 39% decline. Currently commanding a 13.1% market share, Hyundai now looks forward to the 2027 Creta which is currently under test.

Hyundai Sales Breakup – January 2026

Hyundai, with record domestic sales at 59,107 units in January 2026, had the Creta as its best-selling model while it also topped the mid-size SUV segment, ahead of the Victoris, Seltos and Hyryder. Creta sales dipped by 3% year-on-year to 17,921 units while it performed better on a month-on-month basis with a 36% improvement from 13,154 units sold in December 2025. Hyundai has started testing the new gen Creta in South Korea.

Hyundai Venue compact SUV was in higher demand at 12,413 units sold last month. It was a 12% YoY and 20% MoM growth over 11,106 units and 10,322 units sold in January 2025 and December 2025 respectively. The Hyundai Aura too continued to attract buyers in the compact sedan segment with 7,978 unit sales which was a 48% YoY growth and a 62% rise its MoM sales. Both Venue and Aura reported their highest ever monthly sales last month.

Hyundai Grand i10 with 7,710 unit sales and the i20 of which the company sold 5,677 units in the past month, also experienced double digit growth. With the Hyundai Exter facelift on the cards, sales of Hyundai’s smallest SUV suffered a YoY decline in sales by 7% to 5,621 units from 6,068 units.

Alcazar, Verna, Ioniq 5

Lower down the list was the Alcazar, the 3 row mid-size SUV, with 962 unit sales last month. While sales dipped 27% YoY, it did make up strong numbers on a MoM basis with a 66% rise over 579 units sold in December 2025. It was a similar experience in terms of Verna sales. Sales fell 44% YoY to 823 units in January 2026 while it was a healthy 103% rise from 406 units sold in December 2025.

The Hyundai Ioniq5, a premium electric vehicle, has seen sales decline sharply. The company sold just 2 units in domestic markets last month, marking an 88% YoY de-growth while MoM sales fell by 97%. Hyundai now looks forward to expanding its portfolio during 2026 with the Verna Facelift, Exter facelift, Genesis and many more etc.