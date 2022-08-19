Hyundai Sales Breakup July 2022 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS, Tucson

Hyundai Motor India has reported car sales at 50,500 units, up 5 percent YoY while MoM sales increased 3 percent

Passenger vehicle sales in India have seen a YoY and MoM growth of 15.9 percent and 6.4 percent respectively in July 2022. Total sales in this segment stood at 3,41,112 units in the past month, up from 2,94,290 units sold in July 2021. Sales in June 2022 had been at 3,20,609 units.

Hyundai Motor India was the second highest selling automaker in July after Maruti Suzuki India Limited. sales stood at 50,500 units, up 5 percent YoY as against 48,042 units sold in July 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 3 percent when compared to 49,001 units sold in June 2022.

Hyundai Sales Breakup July 2022

Hyundai Creta led the list with 12,625 units sold in the past month despite a 3 percent YoY de-growth. The company had sold 13,000 units in July 2021. MoM sales of the Creta also dipped 8 percent from 13,790 units sold in June 2022.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Venue with 47 percent YoY growth to 12,000 units in July 2022 up from 8,185 units sold in July 2021. It was also a 16 percent MoM growth from 10,321 units sold in June 2022. Hyundai Venue facelift was also launched in July 2022. The company is now getting ready to launch the Venue N Line on 6th Sep.

Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS sales increased YoY by 7 percent to 10,000 units from 9,379 units sold in July 2021 and 11 percent MoM from 8,392 units sold in June 2022. The company recently released a CNG variant of Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios Asta which has been pegged at Rs 8.45 lakhs.

Lower down the Hyundai Motor sales lists in July 2022 were i20, Xcent, Alcazar and Verna. The i20 saw a 5 percent YoY growth to 6,873 units from 6,518 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales dipped 13 percent as compared to 7,921 units sold in June 2022.

Alcazar, Tucson, Kona EV – Sales July 2022

Xcent/Aura sales remained flat at 4,018 units in the past month from 4,034 units sold in July 2021 and 4,102 units sold in June 2022. Sales of Hyundai Alcazar dipped on a YoY basis to 2,888 units, down 4 percent when compared to 3,001 units sold in the same month last year. There was however a MoM growth of 45 percent from 1,986 units sold in June 2022.

Hyundai also reported a YoY and MoM growth in the case of the Verna. Sales improved 2 percent to 1,870 units in July 2022 from 1,827 units sold in July 2021 while sales were higher by 10 percent in the past month when compared to 1,703 units sold in June 2022.

Tucson sales increased 53 percent YoY to 170 units, up from 111 units sold in July 2021 while there had been 0 units sold in June 2022. Kona, the company’s only electric model, saw sales of 53 units in the past month, up 130 percent over 23 units sold in July 2021. It was, however, a 70 percent MoM de-growth from 179 units sold in June 2022.

Santro, which has since been discontinued from the company lineup, saw sales of 1,949 units in July 2021 which dipped to just 3 units in the past month while MoM sales also fell to 3 units, down 57 percent over 7 units sold in June 2022. The Elantra has also been discontinued and hence 0 sales were reported both in June and July 2022 even as sales had stood at 15 units in July 2021.