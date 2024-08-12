Hyundai Sales Breakup July 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai Creta took the No. 1 spot on the sales list with a 23% YoY and 6% MoM growth in July 2024

Hyundai was the No. 2 best-selling automaker in July 2024, scaling over Tata Motors by around 4,200 units. Sales however, suffered a YoY and MoM decline by 3% and 2% respectively to 49,013 units. There had been 50,701 units and 50,103 units sold in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively.

Hyundai Sales Breakup July 2024 – Led by Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta once again commanded the most attention in the company portfolio in July 2024. Sales showed off the highest YoY growth and improved by 23% YoY to 17,350 units, up from 14,062 units sold in July 2023. The 2024 Hyundai Creta has been well received, with sales crossing the 1 lakh unit milestone following its introduction just 6 months ago in January 2024. It was also the No 1 selling car of India last month.

Sales of the Hyundai Venue dipped by 12% YoY to 8,840 units in the past month from 10,062 units sold in the same month last year. The Venue, however found a No. 7 position on the list of sub-4 meter SUVs sold last month along with the Hyundai Exter at No. 8. Exter sales also fell by 14% YoY to 6,037 units whereas the company had sold 7000 units in July 2023. Earlier this month, the company has introduced the new Hyundai Venue S(O)+ Variant. It comes in at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable variant to receive a sunroof.

Hyundai i20 (4,937 units) and i10 NIOS (4,922 units) both suffered YoY decline in sales by 1% and 8% respectively. The Grand i10 also received some updates with the Hyundai i10 NIOS CNG Twin Cylinder launched at Rs 7.75 lakh. This makes it the second car in the company portfolio to sport this technology after Exter Hy-CNG Duo.

However, sales of the Hyundai Xcent/Aura have grown by 5% to 4,757 units over 4,514 units sold in July 2023. Lower down the sales list, Verna (1,420 units), Alcazar (585 units), Tucson (129 units) and Ioniq 5 (36 units) each suffered double digit YoY decline in sales.

Hyundai MoM Sales July 2024 vs June 2024 – MoM Comparison

MoM sales of Hyundai fell by 2% over 50,103 units sold in June 2024. Creta sales once again showed off positive growth by 6% over 16,293 units sold in June 2024 while Venue and Exter sales dipped 11% and 13% respectively.

Hyundai Grand 10 and i20 Elite also suffered a MoM setback by 1% and 7% respectively while Hyundai Xcent/Aura reported 11% higher sales from 4,299 units sold in June 2024. Verna sales remained flat while Alcazar sales dipped by 34% from 882 units sold in June 2024 to just 585 unit sales in the past month. Hyundai saw positive MoM sales growth for the Tucson and Ioniq5, sales of which improved by 13% and 20% respectively.

Next big launch from Hyundai is that of the Alcazar facelift, which is scheduled for sometime next month. It will get a new front and rear design, along with many new tech and safety features, including ADAS from the new Creta.