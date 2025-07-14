Hyundai Sales Breakup June 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, Aura, i10, i20, Alcazar

Hyundai had the Creta not only as its best-selling model, but it was also the top selling car in India in June 2025

Hyundai sales in June 2025 stood at 44,024 units. While it was flat growth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis from 43,861 unit sales of May 2025, the company did experience a sharp 12% year-on-year (YoY) decline as 50,103 units had been sold in June 2024. New and upcoming launches, those being the 2nd gen Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Elexio electric SUV along with the Stargazer facelift could play a major role in improving its sales performance.

Hyundai Sales Breakup June 2025 – YoY vs MoM

Hyundai Creta topped the company sales list last month. It was the Creta that also found its way to the top 10 sales lists both in terms of cars and SUVs. Creta sales stood at 15,786 units. Though this was a 3% YoY decline, it did see a sharp 6% increase in its MoM sales numbers from 14,860 units sold in May 2025.

At No. 2, the Hyundai Venue has suffered a 31% YoY and 9% MoM decline in sales. There were 6,858 units sold last month whereas sales had stood at 9,890 units and 7,520 units in June 2024 and May 2025 respectively. Hyundai Exter too saw a sharp YoY decline in sales to 5,873 units, down from 6,908 units sold in the same month last year. Its MoM sales remained flat.

Hyundai Aura has seen a significant improvement in demand. Numbers went up from 4,299 units sold in June 2024, up by 26% to 5,413 units in the past month. Its MoM performance too ended positively with a 4% increase over 5,225 units sold in May 2025. Hyundai Grand i10 and i20 Elite suffered a sharp YoY and MoM weakening in sales figures to 4,237 units and 3,785 units respectively.

Alcazar on the other hand was in high demand. Sales saw double digit percentage growth to 1,174 units, up by 33% YoY and 27% MoM. Sales of the Verna however, fell to 813 units. This was a strong 43% YoY decline while MoM sales also ended in the red by 13% Hyundai Tucson sales were at 73 units last month. Though this related to a 36% YoY decline, sales figures improved by 22% on a MoM basis from 60 unit sales of May 2025. The IONIQ 5 too suffered a 60% YoY decline but saw a 9% growth MoM.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Q2 CY 2025

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 1,32,259 units in Q2 CY 2025, registering a year-on-year decline of 11.51% compared to 1,49,455 units in Q2 CY 2024. The Creta remained the brand’s top-seller, clocking 47,662 units with a modest 2.72% YoY growth, while the Aura also saw a healthy rise of 12.1%.

However, several mass-market models such as the Venue (-21.19%), Exter (-23.13%), i10 Nios (-17.38%), and i20 (-27.31%) recorded significant drops. Premium offerings like the Verna, Tucson, and IONIQ 5 also saw steep YoY declines. Despite the introduction of updated models and feature enhancements, Hyundai’s overall performance was impacted by shifting market dynamics and increased competition in the compact and mid-size segments.