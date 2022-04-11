Hyundai Sales Breakup Mar 2022 – Creta, Venue, I10 NIOS, i20, Santro

Hyundai passenger vehicles sales declined in March 2022 with every model posting YoY de-growth except the Santro

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has posted a YoY de-growth in March 2022 with sales down to 44,600 units. Sales dipped 15 percent over 52,600 units sold in March 2021. Market share of the company dipped 2.5 percent YoY from 16.4 percent held in March 2021 to 13.9 percent in the past month. MoM sales remained flat with a 1 percent growth over 44,050 units sold in February 2022.

Hyundai Car Sales Breakup Mar 2022

It was Hyundai Creta that saw the most sales last month at 10,532 units, down 17 percent over 12,640 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales, however, improved 10 percent from 9,606 units sold in February 2022. Recently the automaker introduced a special edition Creta called ‘Knight Edition’ at Rs 13.35 lakh going upto Rs 18.02 lakhs.

Hyundai i10 Grand was the 2nd best-selling model in the company lineup last month. Sales however dipped 12 percent YoY to 9,687 units from 11,020 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales improved 13 percent from 8,552 units sold in February 2022.

At No. 3 was Hyundai Venue, of which the company sold 9,220 units last month. This was a 14 percent YoY de-growth over 10,722 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales also slipped 10 percent from 10,212 units sold in February 2022. Hyundai also expects to introduce the Venue facelift by the end of this year. While exteriors get a complete makeover, the engine lineup is likely to remain unchanged.

The sales list also included the Hyundai i20 Elite at No. 4 with sales of 4,693 units, down 48 percent over 9,045 units sold in March 2021. It was also a 20 percent MoM de-growth from 5,830 units sold in February 2021. Xcent/Aura sales dipped 6 percent YoY to 3,775 units from 4,023 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales improved 3 percent over 3,668 units sold in February 2022.

Hyundai Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai Alcazar premium SUV, launched in India in June 2021, has seen sales of 2,502 units in the past month. This was a 1 percent MoM de-growth over 2,516 units sold in February 2022. Hyundai Santro, the only model in the company portfolio to post both YoY and MoM growth, saw sales to the extent of 2,494 units in March 2022, up 15 percent over 2,165 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales improved by 4 percent over 2,393 units sold in February 2022.

Verna mid-size sedan sales suffered steep de-growth. YoY sales dipped 43 percent to 1,586 units from 2,778 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 50 percent over 1,058 units sold in February 2022. The new gen Hyundai Verna is making test rounds and will make its global debut later this year with launch in India sometime in early 2023. Increased dimensions could be the highlight of this new gen model which will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup.

Hyundai Tucson sales stood at 109 units last month, down 24 percent over 143 units sold in March 2021 while the company also sold 2 units of the Kona electric relating to an 82 percent YoY de-growth over 11 units sold in March 2021. On a MoM basis, Kona sales dipped 95 percent over 43 units sold in February 2022.