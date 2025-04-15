Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 51,820 units in March 2025, a marginal YoY decline of 2.23% compared to 53,001 units sold in March 2024. Despite mixed performances across the lineup, Hyundai’s core SUV range continued to show strong demand, while the EV segment and some hatchback models saw a slowdown in March 2025.

Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Among Hyundai’s models, the Creta (including Creta EV) maintained its position as the top-selling vehicle with 18,059 units, showing a healthy 9.73% growth over 16,458 units sold last year. Creta was also the highest selling car in India for March 2025. Venue followed next with 10,441 units sold, up by 8.60% compared to 9,614 units in March 2024. Exter witnessed a dip, registering 5,901 units, down by 30.37% from 8,475 units in the same period last year.

Hyundai Aura saw a slight improvement with 5,074 units sold in March 2025, up 3.91% from 4,883 units YoY. Grand i10 Nios, however, remained almost flat with 4,990 units sold as against 5,034 units in March 2024, marking a marginal 0.87% decline. i20 recorded a decline of 13.64%, selling 4,452 units compared to 5,155 units YoY. Alcazar SUV held steady with 1,431 units sold, just 11 units more than the 1,420 units in the previous year.

Verna sales dropped 20.51% to 1,364 units from 1,716 units. Tucson premium SUV also dipped by 19.09% with 89 units sold compared to 110 units in March 2024. Among electric vehicles, the flagship IONIQ 5 recorded just 19 units in March 2025, a sharp 70.77% drop from 65 units sold in the same month last year. Kona EV has long been discontinued.

Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2025 – MoM Comparison

Hyundai Motor India posted an 8.58% month-on-month growth in March 2025 with total domestic sales reaching 51,820 units. Leading this growth was the Creta, which saw a healthy 10.68% increase in sales, moving from 16,317 units in February to 18,059 units in March. Venue also posted modest growth with 10,441 units sold in March, up by 3.12% from 10,125 units in February.

Exter saw a 10.07% jump in numbers, registering 5,901 units against 5,361 units in the previous month. Aura, Hyundai’s compact sedan, gained 5.77% MoM with 5,074 units sold. Grand i10 Nios saw a marginal increase of 1.01%, selling 4,990 units in March versus 4,940 units in February. The i20 premium hatchback showed a notable 22.75% jump, going from 3,627 units in February to 4,452 units in March, marking one of the stronger performers for the month.

Alcazar sales improved 13.21% MoM, rising from 1,264 to 1,431 units. Verna midsize sedan also witnessed a 13.01% growth, increasing from 1,207 units in February to 1,364 in March. Tucson registered 89 units, marking a 21.92% MoM growth over February’s 73 units. Electric vehicle sales remained steady, with the IONIQ 5 recording a slight increase from 16 to 19 units.