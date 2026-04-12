Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2026 – Creta, Venue, Aura, Exter, i20, i10 NIOS, Verna, Alcazar

Hyundai maintained strong momentum in the passenger vehicle market, supported its extensive SUV lineup

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the 4th best-selling automaker in India in March 2026 with a 12.3% market share has seen growth in sales during the month. Sales stood at 55,064 units, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.3% rise from 51,820 units of March 2025. The company also showed a healthy month-on-month (MoM) growth of 5.1% when compared to 52,407 units of Feb 2026.

Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2026

Hyundai Creta, Venue and Aura emerged as top contributors during March 2026. Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model with 17,838 unit sales even as sales declined 1% on a YoY and MoM basis. Venue sales ended more positively with 11,147 units sold, a 7% growth from 10,441 units of March 2025 while MoM sales also improved by 6% from 10,494 units of Feb 2026.

Hyundai Venue was recently in the news as the safest ICE SUV in the sub-4 meter segment. The Venue scored a 31.15 score out of 32 in adult safety, based on the latest Bharat NCAP crash test results.

Hyundai Aura sedan accounted for 6,663 unit sales last month, a 31% YoY rise while MoM sales dipped by 1 % from 6,733 units. Exter micro SUV, which recently got updated, showed strong buyer preference in the past month with 6,478 unit sales marking a 10% YoY and 54% MoM improvement. Impressive YoY gains were also recorded for the i20 with 5,614 units sold during the past month. This was a26% YoY growth from 4,452 units of March 2025. MoM sales fell by 4% when compared to 5,852 units of Feb 2026.

Hyundai Grand i10 sales improved marginally by 1% to 5,032 units from 4,990 units while MoM sales dipped by 10% from 5,589 units. Recently updated Verna has gotten off to a good start. It saw a 3% rise in YoY sales to 1,399 units has seen exceptionally higher demand on a MoM basis as sales went up by 102% from just 694 units sold in Feb 2026. Alcazar SUV saw its sales dip by 38% YoY and 2% MoM to 893 unit sales last month.

New Cars Launch Plans

After launching the new Exter and Verna last month, the company gears up to launch many new cars in coming months. One of them is the new Ioniq 5 facelift. It was recently spied on test. Going forward, Hyundai’s pipeline includes a new-gen i20, an i20-based crossover (likely Bayon), an all-new India-made EV SUV, next-gen Creta, a new MPV and even a lifestyle off-roader to rival Thar. This broad and forward-looking strategy is aimed at strengthening Hyundai’s presence across both ICE and EV segments in the Indian market.