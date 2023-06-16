Hyundai sales breakup May 2023 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai Creta retained its top position on the SUV sales list in May 2023 with YoY and MoM growth to 14,449 units sold

Hyundai Motor India was the 2nd best-selling automaker in the country in May 2023 after Maruti Suzuki. It currently commands a 14.5 percent market share, a marginal 0.1 percent increase over 14.4 percent held in May 2022. Sales of Hyundai in the past month stood at 48,601 units, up 15 percent YoY from 42,293 units sold in May 2022. It was a 2 percent MoM de-growth from 49,701 units sold in April 2023.

Hyundai Creta was at No. 1 with 14,449 units sold in the past month, up 32 percent over 10,973 units sold in May 2022. It was also a 2 percent MoM growth from 14,186 units sold in April 2023. The Hyundai Creta also with Venue and i20 received feature updates in April this year with three-point seat belts for all occupants and adjustable headrests on rear seats being offered as standard.

Hyundai sales breakup May 2023

Venue sales increased by 23 percent YoY to 10,213 units in May 2023, up from 8,300 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales dipped marginally over 10,342 units sold in April 2023. Lackluster sales were reported for the Grand i10 to 6,385 units in the past month from 9,138 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM d-growth of 7 percent from 6,839 units sold in April 2023.

The i20 saw a 37 percent YoY growth to 6,094 units in the past month from 4,463 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales dipped 6 percent as against 6,472 units sold in April 2023. Hyundai also had the Xcent/Aura (4,707 units), Verna (3,687 units) and Alcazar (2,443 units), each posting outstanding YoY growth while MoM sales of the Alcazar were also positive.

Hyundai Tucson sales surged to 375 units last month from just 1 unit sold in May 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 31 percent from 550 units sold in April 2023. There were also 160 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 84 units of the Kona electric sold in the past month.

Exter – the next car launch from Hyundai

The new Hyundai Exter is set for launch on 10th July 2023. It is opened for bookings at company dealerships at Rs 11,000 and features get detailed ahead of official launch in the country.

To be offered in petrol and CNG options, the new Exter will be offered across 5 trims – EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect and a range of exterior colour options. In its segment, Hyundai Exter will rival Tata Punch. Though no prices have been announced as on date, Hyundai Exter could range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company also gears up for launch of the 2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift which has been recently spotted on test. A launch during the upcoming festive season is on the cards. Once launched, the it will compete with Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza. Hyundai will launch Creta facelift sometime next year.