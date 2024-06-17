Hyundai Sales Breakup May 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai Creta, Venue and Exter topped sales charts with a combined share of 64% in total sales

Hyundai, the 2nd best-selling automaker in India in terms of volumes, saw a total of 49,151 units sold in May 2024. This was a marginal 1% YoY growth when compared to 48,601 units sold in May 2023 while MoM sales suffered a 2% decline over 50,201 units sold in April 2024.

Hyundai Sales May 2024 – YoY Vs MoM Comparison

Hyundai Creta was once again the best-selling model in the company portfolio last month with 14,661 units sold, even as sales improved by just 1% YoY from 14,449 units sold in May 2023. Creta sales dipped 5% MoM as against 15,447 units sold in April 2024. The Creta was also at No. 2 on the list of top 10 SUV in May 2024 after leader Tata Punch.

Suffering a YoY decline of 9% but a MoM growth of 2% was the Hyundai Venue, sales of which stood at 9,327 units in the past month. It was followed by the relatively new Exter SUV which appealed to a host of buyers thanks to its class leading features. Exter sales stood at 7,697 units last month.

Hyundai has seen lower demand for the Grand i10, sales of which dipped by 17% YoY to 5,328 units in May 2024 over 6,385 units sold in the corresponding month of last year. MoM sales however, showed more promise with a 4% rise when compared to 5,117 units sold in April 2024.

Hyundai i20 Elite too saw a marked decline in sales by 15% YoY and 1% on a MoM basis to 5,169 units in May 2024. Reporting lower sales was also the Hyundai Xcent/Aura (4,433 units) and Verna (1,381 units) while Alcazar sales too fell drastically by 61% YoY and 23% MoM to just 944 units in May 2024.

There were 2,443 units and 1,219 units of the Alcazar sold in May 2023 and April 2024 respectively. Hyundai has also suffered lower demand for the Tucson (168 units) and Ioniq 5 (42 units), sales of which fell 56% and 74% respectively on a YoY basis and by 16% and 7% MoM.

Despite the mixed performance across various models, Hyundai managed to maintain its market share. The Creta, Venue, and the new Exter model were the primary contributors to the overall sales, with their combined sales accounting for a significant portion of the total units sold.

Hyundai Creta EV on Test

In a bid to refresh the company portfolio, more particularly in the electric vehicle segment, Hyundai is actively testing the Creta EV, which is slated to be launched in early 2025. The Creta EV is expected to draw its power via a 45 kWh battery pack expected to offer a range of around 450 kms. It will be positioned on the same platform as the current Creta and will be produced from the company facility at Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.