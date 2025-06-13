Hyundai Sales Breakup May 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Alcazar, Verna

In May 2025, Hyundai experienced a setback in sales, both year-over-year (YoY) and month-over-month (MoM). The company sold 43,861 units, which represents an 11% decline from the 49,151 units sold in May 2024. Additionally, this figure also marked a 1% decline from 44,374 unit sales of April 2025.

Hyundai Creta and Creta EV at No. 1

Hyundai Creta and its EV counterpart were at No. 1 on the sales list. Creta sales showed a 1% YoY growth to 14,860 units, up from 14,662 unit sales of May 2024. It did however, fall by 13% MoM from 17,016 unit sales of April 2025. It was followed by Venue which has seen a significant decline in its YoY and MoM sales performance. Sales fell to 7,520 units, down by 19% from 9,327 unit sales of May 2024. It also fell by 5% when compared to 7,953 units sold in April 2025.

Hyundai Exter has seen a 9% MoM improvement in sales to 5,899 units from 5,416 units sold in April 2025 while its YoY performance declined by 23%. Positive sales were reported for the Hyundai Aura sedan at 5,225 units. This related to double digit YoY and MoM growth by 18% and 24% respectively.

There was an 18% YoY sales decline for the i10 NIOS. Sales stood at 4,344 units in the past month, down from 5,328 unit sales in the same month last year. MoM sales improved by 5% from 4,137 units sold in April 2025. i20 sales suffered a 21% YoY decline to 4,090 units in May 2025. There had been 5,169 unit sales in the same month last year. It did however, witness a noteworthy 16% improvement on a MoM basis from 3,525 unit sales of April 2025.

Sales Decline for Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and Ioniq 5

Four of the models on the company portfolio that have not been much in the limelight are the Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and Ioniq 5. Each of these models have suffered both YoY and MoM decline in sales. Verna sales were at 930 units, down by 33% YoY and 7% MoM. Sales had stood at 1,381 units in May 2024 while in April 2025 there were 1,005 units sold. Hyundai Alcazar followed a similar trend. Sales declined to 922 units in May 2025, down from 944 unit sales of May 2024. It was also a 9% MoM de-growth from 1,017 units sold in April 2025.

Tucson sales dipped by 64% YoY and 8% MoM to just 60 units. There had been 168 unit sales in May 2024 while the April 2025 tally stood at 65 units. Sales of Ioniq 5 also went down severely to 11 units in the past month. This was a74% YoY and 31% MoM degrowth from 42 units and 16 units sold in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively.