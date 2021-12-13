Hyundai Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, NIOS i10, Santro

The South Korean carmaker had Creta at top of the list even as overall sales dipped 24 percent YoY

The ongoing semi-conductor shortage has impaired growth across the auto sector. Almost every leading automaker in India with the exception of Tata and Mahindra has posted a YoY de-growth as production goes slow and waiting periods run high at between 6-9 months.

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest automaker, sold a total of 37,001 units last month, a 23 percent sales decline over 48,800 units sold in November 2020. Month-on-month growth remained flat, with 37,021 units were sold in October 2021.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Creta Leads

Hyundai Creta was best-selling car in the company lineup despite de-growth of 14 percent. Sales which had stood at 12,017 units in November 2020 dipped to 10,300 units in the past month. MoM sales growth was more positive with a 60 percent growth over 6,455 units sold in October 2021.

At No. 2 in the company lineup was Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS. Sales dipped 50 percent YoY and 10 percent MoM to 5,466 units. It was followed by i20 premium hatchback with a 52 percent YoY de-growth to 4,391 units, down from 9,096 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales dipped marginally by 1 percent over 4,414 units sold in October 2021.

Hyundai Venue and Xcent

At No. 4 and 5 were Hyundai Venue and Xcent, both of which posted a YoY de-growth. Venue sales dipped 14 percent to 7,932 units, down from 9,265 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales were also down 25 percent over 10,554 units sold in October 2021.

Xcent/Aura sedan sales dipped 16 percent to 2,562 units in November 2021 from 3,063 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales dipped 5 percent over 2,701 units sold in October 2021.

Hyundai’s three-row SUV Alcazar too has suffered due to the ongoing crisis. Sales stood at 2,453 units in the past month. It was a 76 percent MoM growth over 1,392 units sold in October 2021. Alcazar Base Petrol Prestige 6S variants were discontinued while Hyundai recently introduced two new 7 seater automatic variants in Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims.

Hyundai Santro and Verna featured lower down the sales charts. Santro YoY sales dipped 24 percent to 2,141 units from 2,822 units sold in November 2020. Verna sales ended last month on a more positive note, up 11 percent to 1,648 units from 1,487 units sold in November 2020. However, MoM sales dipped 32 percent over 2,438 units sold in October 2021.

Tucson also found more buyers in the country in the past month as 108 units were sold, up 42 percent over 76 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales fell 9 percent from 119 units sold in October 2021. Order books failed to find any mention of the Hyundai Elantra and Kona in the past month even as there were 11 units and 18 units sold in October 2021 respectively.