Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Venue, Creta, i20, i10 NIOS, Santro

Best-selling cars in the company lineup included Venue and Creta – Venue was the best seller in the overall sub 4 meter UV segment

Hyundai Motor India sales in the past month stood at 37,021 units, down 35 percent over 56,605 units sold in October 2020. It was a MoM growth of 12 percent when compared to 33,087 units sold in September 2021.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Venue Tops

Hyundai Venue led the sales list with 10,554 units and was the only model to surpass the 10,000 unit mark in Oct 2021 for the company. Sales increased 20 percent on a YoY basis over 8,828 units sold in October 2021 and 33 percent MoM as compared to 7,924 units sold in September 2021. Hyundai is also working on a Venue facelift with test models spied in South Korea. It will sport exterior and interior updates.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Creta with sales of 6,455 units in the past month. This was de-growth of 54 percent when compared to 14,023 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales also dipped 21 percent as against 8,193 units sold in September 2021. 2022 Creta facelift is also set for launch, having just made has its official debut at GIIAS 2021. The new SUV is expected to launch in India next year.

Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS and i20 were next in terms of sales with 6,042 units and 4,414 units sold respectively in October 2021. This was a de-growth of 57 percent and 47 percent respectively on a YoY basis while i10 Grand experienced better MoM sales up 45 percent over 4,168 units sold in September 2021.

At No. 5 was Hyundai Santro with 2,877 units sold in October 2021 down 17 percent over 3,463 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales increased 60 percent from 1,798 units sold in September 2021. Hyundai Santro competes with Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago at an equitable price bracket.

Hyundai Xccent / Aura sales followed at 2,701 units in October 2021, down 52 percent over 5,577 units sold in October 2020. It was a marginal MoM de-growth of 6 percent when compared to 2,862 units sold in September 2021. It was followed by the Verna at No. 7 with sales of 2,438 units in the past month, up 13 percent over 2,166 units sold in October 2020 and 177 percent MoM increase over 879 units sold in September 2021.

Alcazar, Tucson, Kona and Elantra

Hyundai Alcazar, a relatively new entrant to the company lineup has recorded sales of 1,392 units in the past month. This was a MoM de-growth of 28 percent over 1,929 units sold in September 2021. The company has recently added two new seven-seat automatic variants to the Alcazar known as Platinum (O) and Signature (O) priced from Rs 19.41 lakh to Rs 19.85 lakh, ex-sh.

Tucson sales stood at 119 units while Kona sales were at 18 units and Elantra at 11 units in the past month. The new gen Tucson has also been spied on test in India and is slated for launch sometime next year. This time round, the company could offer the Tucson SUV with hybrid option. Hyundai Kona EV could also get a facelift next year.