Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2022 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 Nios

Due to 49,700 vehicles sold around the festive season, Hyundai sales breakup revealed a decline of 3.42% MoM

The South Korean carmaker is one of the most prominent players in Indian automotive industry. Trailing behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai is the second highest-selling carmaker in India. Creta tops the charts with 11,880 units sold last month.

When compared to 6,455 units it sold a year ago and 12,866 units it sold a month before, Creta compact SUV registered 84.04% YoY growth and a 7.66% MoM decline. Despite that, Creta accounts for almost a quarter of Hyundai’s total sales. Venue took 2nd place with 9,585 vehicles sold in its name and fell into the red completely.

Hyundai Sales Breakup October 2022

Venue sub compact SUV registered a 9.18% YoY decline and a 13.12% MoM decline. Volume loss stood at 969 units YoY and 1,448 units MoM. Market share dropped to 19.97% last month which used to be 22.20% a month before.

Grand i10 Nios took 3rd spot by selling 8,855 units. This is the smallest hatchback and is the cheapest car that Hyundai makes, which used to be (now discontinued) Santro. Nios saw 46.56% YoY growth and it experienced a decline of 6.39% MoM. Following Nios, we have i20, which sold 7,814 vehicles last month and registered 77.03% YoY growth and 7.41% MoM growth.

Volume growth stood at 3,400 vehicles YoY over 4,414 vehicles sold a year ago and 539 vehicles MoM over 7,275 vehicles sold a month before. I20 secured a 16.28% market share of Hyundai’s total figure. Aura sedan sold 4,248 units and registered 57.28% YoY growth and 0.21% MoM growth.

Aura managed to gain 1,547 units YoY in volume and 9 units MoM in volume. Alcazar secured 6th spot and managed to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. It sold 2,847 vehicles and doubled its sales at 104.53% YoY growth and 7.72% MoM growth over 1,392 vehicles sold a year before and 2,643 vehicles sold a month before respectively.

Tucson Registered Positive Growth

Hyundai’s flagship sedan, Verna, is set to be updated soon with a new generation model. Meanwhile, it sold 2,179 units last month and registered a 10.62% YoY decline over 2,438 units sold a year ago and gained 31.74% MoM over 1,654 units sold a month before. Verna lost 259 units YoY and gained 525 units MoM in volume which accounts for 4.54% of Hyundai’s total sales.

Recently launched Tucson, which is Hyundai’s current flagship in India, sold 487 units last month. This was impressive when compared to 119 units that previous-gen Tucson sold a year ago and saw 309.24% YoY growth. With 419 units sold a month before, Tucson registered 16.23% MoM growth.

Kona Electric sold 106 units and witnessed 489% YoY growth and a 5.36% MoM decline. In total, Hyundai sales breakup for October 2022 reveals that the company sold 48,001 vehicles in October 2022. When compared to 37,021 vehicles sold in October 2021 and 49,700 vehicles sold in September 2022, sales grew 29.66% YoY and declined 3.42% MoM.