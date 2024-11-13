Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Xcent, Verna

Hyundai sales improved marginally in Oct 2024 with only the Creta and Xcent/Aura showing off YoY and MoM growth

Hyundai Motor India registered a 1% YoY growth and 9% MoM improvement in sales in Oct 2024. Sales stood at 55,568 units in the past month, up from 55,128 units sold in Oct 2023. There had been 51,101 units sold in Sep 2024. Market share fell by 0.1% to 14% from 14.1% held in Oct 2023.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Creta Continues to Lead

Hyundai Creta along with the Venue continued to rule the company sales list while also being top selling models in their respective segments. Creta sales were up 34% YoY to 17,497 units in Oct 2024, up from 13,077 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also grew by 10% from 15,902 units sold in Sep 2024.

With 10,901 unit sales, the Hyundai Venue was at No. 2 with a 6% YoY decline from 11,581 unit sales of Oct 2023. It did show off a 6% MoM growth from 10,259 units sold in Sep 2024. Hyundai Exter sales too fell by 12% on a YoY basis to 7,127 units in Oct 2024. This was down from 8,097 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales saw an improvement by 3% from 6,908 units sold in Sep 2024.

Hyundai i10 and i20 each suffered YoY decline by 5% and 26%. Nios i10 sales stood at 6,235 units and i20 had 5,354 units sold in Oct 2024. The two models however, saw a double digit MoM growth by 22% and 21% from sales in Sep 2024.

Hyundai Xcent/Aura Posts YoY and MoM Growth in Oct 204

Apart from the Creta, the other model to see both YoY and MoM growth in sales was the Hyundai Xcent/Aura. Sales improved by 17% YoY to 4,805 units in the past month from 4,096 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales were higher by 8% when compared to 4,462 units sold in Sep 2024.

Hyundai Alcazar with 2,204 unit sales last month, showing off a 20% YoY growth from 1,837 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales however, dipped by 19% from 2,712 units sold in Sep 2024. It was followed by the Verna which saw a YoY decline in sales by 45% to 1,272 units over 2,313 unit sales of Oct 2023 but a 6% MoM improvement from 1,198 units sold in Sep 2024. Hyundai recently added a new rear spoiler and new Amazon Grey colour shade to the Verna, thus enhancing its sportiness specially for the festive season.

Hyundai Tucson and Ioniq 5 suffered severe YoY setback in terms of sales. Sales of the Tucson dipped by 30% to 141 units from 202 units while a marked improvement was seen on MoM sales figures which grew by 44% over 98 units sold in Sep 2024. Ioniq 5 also saw a 73% YoY decline to just 32 units in the past month from 117 units sold in Oct 2023 while MoM sales were up by 3%.