Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, Aura, i10, i20, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai was the 4th best-selling car maker in India in October 2025. The company commanded an 11.5% market share which dipped 2.4% YoY from 12.1% held in the same month last year. Sales also declined to 53,792 units, a 3% YoY de-growth from 55,568 units sold in Oct 2024. However, it did make up on a MoM basis with a 4% rise over 51,547 unit sales of Sept 2025.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2025

Hyundai had the Creta at No. 1 on its sales list in Oct 2025, while it was the fifth-best-selling car and second best-selling SUV in India during that month. Sales improved 5% YoY to 18,381 units from 17,497 units in Oct 2024. It did however, suffer a 3% MoM decline from 18,861 units sold in Sept 2025, its best monthly performance since launch.

New Hyundai Venue amassed sales of 11,738 units last month marking an 8% YoY and 2% MoM growth. The 2026 Hyundai Venue is seen as the most technologically advanced SUVs along with its sportier Venue N Line, as it take on a host of competitors in the sub 4m SUV space. It was followed by the Exter, sales of which declined by 12% to 6,294 units from 7,127 unit sales of Oct 2024 while MoM sales grew strongly by 12% over 5,643 units of Sept 2025.

Hyundai Aura too saw strong demand last month with 5,815 unit sales. It was a 21% improvement from 4,805 units in Oct 2024 and an 8% growth over 5,387 units in Sept 2025. In 5th and 6th position were the Hyundai Grand i10 and i20. Sales dipped to 5,426 units and 4,023 units respectively on a YoY basis while MoM sales ended on a more positive note. YoY sales also fell for the Alcazar at 1,259 units and Verna to 824 units. However, both cars made up stronger numbers on a MoM basis.

Hyundai Tucson, IONIQ 5 Sales Decline in Oct 2025

Hyundai Tucson suffered a steep 82% YoY decline to 26 units over 141 unit sales of Oct 2024. MoM sales also fell sharply by 69% when compared to 85 units sold in Sept 2025. IONIQ5 sales also dipped to just 6 units in the past month. This was an 81% de-growth from 32 unit sales of Oct 2024 while MoM sales remained flat. Hyundai Kona sales were down to 0 units.

Hyundai has demonstrated an optimistic outlook for the future particularly in view of the ongoing benefits of the GST 2.0 reforms while the company looks forward to launch of the Verna facelift in 2026. In addition, Hyundai Motor India has outlined an ambitious roadmap for the country, announcing a massive investment plan of Rs 45,000 crore by 2030. This aggressive push will fuel a wave of new products across segments — including electric vehicles, hybrid models, ICE cars, SUVs and MPVs, strengthening Hyundai’s position as a full-spectrum mobility provider.

As part of this expansion, Hyundai is also gearing up to introduce its global luxury brand Genesis in India next year, marking a significant step into the premium space. With new manufacturing capabilities, advanced powertrains and a broader product lineup, Hyundai’s long-term strategy aims to cater to evolving customer needs while accelerating India’s transition toward cleaner and more diverse mobility solutions.