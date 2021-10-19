Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, Alcazar, Santro

Hyundai retained its second ranking in PV sales in the past month despite a 34 percent de-growth

Hyundai Motor India was the country’s second largest automaker after Maruti Suzuki India Limited in September 2021. The company registered sales of 33,087 units in September 2021, a 34 percent de-growth over 50,313 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales also dipped 29 percent over 46,866 units sold in August 2021.

Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth except for the Tucson and Elantra. MoM sales fared better with the Santro also adding to positive sales. Kona electric, the only electric model in the company portfolio has not been well received in the country.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2021

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model in the company lineup. It saw sales of 8,193 units in the past month, down 34 percent over 12,325 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales of the Creta also dipped 35 percent over 12,597 units sold in August 2021. To date, Creta was the undisputed leader in the SUV segment but its position has been usurped by Kia Seltos of which 9,583 units were sold last month.

At No. 2 was Hyundai i10 Grand 5 seater hatchback with a 60 percent YoY de-growth. Sales which had stood at 10,385 units in September 2020 dipped to 4,168 units in the past month. MoM sales fell 48 percent from 8,023 units sold in August 2021.

Hyundai Elite i20 also noted a de-growth both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. YoY sales dipped to 5,153 units, down 48 percent over 9,852 units sold in September 2020 while MoM sales fell 30 percent over 7,340 units sold in August 2021.

Hyundai Venue and Xcent

Sales of Hyundai Venue and Xcent dipped 6 percent and 26 percent respectively to 7,924 units and 2,862 units in September 2021. This was down from 8,469 units and 3,883 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales fared better despite de-growth, down 5 percent and 7 percent respectively.

The new Hyundai Alcazar entered the company portfolio, launched in June 2021 strengthening the automaker’s SUV line-up. Alcazar 6/7 seater SUV that rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV50, saw 1,929 units sold last month. It was however, a 44 percent MoM decline over 3,468 units sold in August 2021.

Hyundai Verna and Santro sales also dipped in a YoY basis. Verna sales were down 61 percent to 879 units, down from 2,228 units sold in September 2021. MoM sales also fell 58 percent from 2,098 units sold in August 2021. Santro sales fell 41 percent YoY to 1,798 units but MoM sales improved 4 percent over 1,731 units sold in August 2021.

Positive growth was reported both in the case of Hyundai Tucson and Elantra. Sales of these two models were up 64 percent and 71 percent respectively to 139 units and 41 units. MoM sales improved 19 percent and 105 percent respectively.

Trailing the sales chart was the Hyundai Kona, the only electric model in the company lineup with just 1 units sold last month, this was a 97 percent decline over 29 units sold in September 2020. Hyundai October discounts and exchange offers being introduced to herald in the festive season are upto Rs 50,000 on select models.