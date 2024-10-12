Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Alcazar, Verna

Newly launched Alcazar has posted the highest YoY growth in the Hyundai lineup for Sep 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter in Top 3

In September 2024, Hyundai’s overall sales performance saw a decline of 5.79% YoY, with 51,101 units sold compared to 54,241 units in September 2023. This drop of 3,140 units marks a challenging month for the South Korean automaker in India, with several of its models witnessing contrasting trends in sales performance.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – YoY Comparison

Creta emerged as the top seller for Hyundai, with 15,902 units sold in September 2024. This represents a significant 25.05% YoY growth, an increase of 3,185 units compared to the same period last year. In contrast, Hyundai Venue saw a decline in sales, with 10,259 units sold, down 15.94% from 12,204 units in September 2023.

Another model facing a significant decline was Hyundai Exter, with 6,908 units sold, down 20.11% from the 8,647 units sold in September 2023. Hyundai i10 NIOS also recorded a slight drop in sales, with 5,103 units sold, down 2.30% from 5,223 units last year. However, the decrease of just 120 units indicates a relatively stable performance for the hatchback.

In contrast, Hyundai Aura posted positive results with a 14.41% YoY growth. The compact sedan sold 4,462 units, up 562 units from 3,900 units in September 2023, contributing 8.73% to Hyundai’s total sales. Hyundai i20 experienced one of the steepest declines in the lineup, with sales dropping 31.68% YoY. The hatchback managed to sell 4,428 units, down 2,053 units from the 6,481 units sold in September 2023.

Newly launched Hyundai Alcazar showed impressive growth with a 37.18% increase in sales. The SUV sold 2,712 units, 735 more than the 1,977 units sold in the same period last year, marking it as a bright spot in Hyundai’s portfolio. However, Hyundai Verna saw a sharp drop of 54.10%, selling only 1,198 units in September 2024 compared to 2,610 units in September 2023. This decline of 1,412 units shows a challenging month for the sedan. Hyundai’s premium offerings, such as Tucson and IONIQ 5 also faced significant declines. Tucson sold only 98 units, down 58.65% from 237 units last year. IONIQ 5 saw an 82.39% decrease, with only 31 units sold.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – MoM Comparison

When it comes to month-on-month performance, Hyundai has registered a 3.18% growth, with 51,101 units sold compared to 49,525 units in August 2024. This increase of 1,576 units reflects a positive trend for the brand. Starting with Hyundai’s best-seller, Creta SUV witnessed a slight decline in sales, with 15,902 units sold in September compared to 16,762 units in August, representing a 5.13% drop. Venue saw a substantial 12.92% MoM increase, with sales rising from 9,085 units in August to 10,259 units in September, a gain of 1,174 units. Exter also contributed positively, with sales increasing by 4.16%. It sold 6,908 units in September compared to 6,632 units in August, a gain of 276 units.

Both i10 NIOS and i20 experienced drops in sales. i10 NIOS saw a 4.88% decline, with sales falling by 262 units (from 5,365 in August to 5,103 in September). i20 had a larger dip of 9.87%, with 4,428 units sold in September compared to 4,913 units in August, a decrease of 485 units. Alcazar had the most remarkable MoM growth, skyrocketing by 145.43%. Sales of the SUV jumped from 1,105 units in August to 2,712 units in September, making it one of the standout performers in Hyundai’s lineup for the month.

Other models like Verna remained stable, with only a slight 0.34% increase, selling 1,198 units in September, up by just 4 units from August’s 1,194 units. Tucson had a 21.60% drop, with 98 units sold compared to 125 in August, while the IONIQ 5 experienced a 22.50% fall, with sales decreasing from 40 units in August to 31 units in September.