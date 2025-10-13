Hyundai Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, Aura, Verna, Alcazar, i10, i20

As GST 2.0 rates rolled out in September 2025, most automakers have witnessed rising demand more particularly on a MoM basis. Hyundai too has reported a significant improvement in its sales in the past month which grew to 51,547 units. This was a 1% YoY growth from 51,101 units while MoM sales improved sharply by 17% as against 44,001 units sold in Aug 2025. Last month, Hyundai passed on the full benefit of GST cuts to customers which brought down prices by Rs 75,000. The company range is now available in a price range of Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 20.96 lakh.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Sept 2025

Hyundai Creta was the company’s best-selling SUV last month with sales of 18,861 units. This was a 19% YoY improvement over 15,902 units while MoM sales were up 18% from 15,924 units. Showing increased demand was also the Hyundai Venue. Sales were up at 11,484 units, a 12% YoY and 42% MoM increase from 10,259 units and 8,109 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively. At No. 3 was the Exter with 5,643 units sold last month. While sales declined by 18% on a YoY basis, it did show off a strong 11% MoM improvement.

At No. 4 on the list was Hyundai Aura with 5,387 unit sales. YoY demand increased by 21% from 4,462 units while it was a marginal 1% growth on a MoM basis. Hyundai Grand i10 also suffered a 17% YoY decline but emerged strongly with an 8% improvement in MoM sales to 4,238 units. The i20 Elite also saw its YoY demand dip by 12% while MoM growth stood at 7% to 3,884 units.

Lower down the sales order, sales declined for Hyundai Alcazar, Verna, Tucson and IONIQ 5 on a YoY. Alcazar was down to 1,234 units in Sept 2024 by 54% but showed off a 4% MoM increase. Verna sales were down by 39% YoY and 6% MoM to 725 units while Tucson sales at 85 units saw a 49% improvement MoM. IONIQ 5 sales stood at just 6 units last month marking a 81% YoY and 57% MoM decline.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Q3 2025

Hyundai Motor India has reported sales of 1,39,521 units in Q3 2025, marking a 6.76% decline year-on-year compared to 1,49,639 units in Q3 2024. The brand’s performance was primarily supported by the Creta, which continued to be the top-selling model in Hyundai’s portfolio with 51,683 units, growing by 3.34% YoY and contributing 37% to overall quarterly sales.

Despite the overall decline, a few models showed resilience. The Aura registered a healthy growth of 13.58% YoY with 15,359 units sold, driven by steady demand in the compact sedan segment. However, the Venue, Hyundai’s second-best-selling SUV, saw a marginal dip of 1.91% YoY, with sales slipping to 27,647 units.

Meanwhile, newer and smaller models faced sharper drops. The Exter, once a strong contributor, saw volumes fall by 19.40%, while the Grand i10 Nios and i20 declined 23.94% and 23.56%, respectively. These models were likely impacted by shifting buyer preferences toward SUVs and the impact of ongoing market corrections post-GST rate revisions.

Among larger models, Alcazar sales dropped 12.77% YoY to 3,840 units, while the Verna saw a more pronounced fall of 39.09%, reflecting reduced demand in the midsize sedan segment. Hyundai’s premium EV, the IONIQ 5, registered just 45 units in the quarter, indicating slower traction in the premium EV category.