Hyundai Sales Feb 2021 Registers Growth – Creta, Venue, i20, NIOS

Hyundai sales in 2021 have surpassed the 1 lakh units mark in just two months

Hyundai Motor India has gotten a great head start in 2021. In the first two months of the year, the auto manufacturer has crossed the 1 lakh units sales mark in the domestic market. In February 21, domestic wholesales is reported at 51,600. YoY growth improved by more than a quarter. At 28.68 percent sales growth, volume gain stood at 11.5k units up from just over 40k units sold in Feb 21.

In January 2021, HMIL reported domestic sales at 52,005 units. MoM sales decline is reported at under a percent at volume loss of 405 units. Exports in February 21 grew by 14.61 percent.

Hyundai domestic sales and exports growth

Exports are up at 10.2k units, up from 8.9k units at volume gain of 1.2k units. Total sales growth is reported at 26.35 percent. Total sales is up at 61.8 units, up from 48,910 units at volume gain of just under 13k units.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sales of 61 800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments.”

“Super Performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS and India’s most awarded premium hatchback of 2021, the recently crowned Indian Car of the Year 2021 (ICOTY) – the all-new i20, have once again showcased Hyundai Brand Supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments.

Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment. Our most valued customers continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the smartest mobility solutions and as always we are thankful for their continuous support & trust.”

Hyundai Alcazar premium SUV launch

Hyundai has in recent months revised its business approach, and strives dominate UV segments. What was once Maruti’s stronghold by virtue of its wide range of vehicles across UV segments is now a an area of contention for HMIL. The auto manufacturer has strategised its move well and locked horns with MSIL at the top of UV segment sales. Not only this. Hyundai also continues to outline its UV prowess ad future progress.

Hyundai Alcazar was announced last week as HMIL’s next UV launch. A 7 seater SUV is what it is. And the brand is adamant about it being a premium vehicle. This in itself is an advantage just in case MSIL was to compete in the segment. While the leading automaker dominates sales volumes by thousands, it isn’t offering premium.