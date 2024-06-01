Hyundai Sales Growth May 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10, Alcazar

Hyundai has registered total sales of 63,551 units in May 2024, relating to YoY improvement both in terms of domestic sales and exports

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has seen increased sales in May 2024 to a total of 63,551 units. This included 49,151 unit sales in domestic markets while 14,400 units were exported. HMIL currently operates from a network of 1,372 sales points and 1,557 service points across India.

Hyundai Sales Growth May 2024

Hyundai has a diverse set of models in its portfolio right from the Grand i10 Nios, i20 and i20 N Line, to the more exclusive Aura, Exter, Venue / N Line, Verna, Creta /N Line, Alcazar, Tucson and Ioniq 5 electric SUV. Among these models it was the company’s SUV lineup, consisting of the Creta, Venue and Exter that saw the highest demand in the country.

Hyundai accounted for 49,151 unit sales in domestic markets in May 2024, a 1.13% YoY growth over 48,601 units sold in April 2023. It was however a MoM decline by 2.09% when compared to 50,201 units sold in April 2024.

Exports, on the other hand saw an impressive 30.91% YoY growth to 14,400 units when compared to 11,000 units shipped in May 2023. This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 64,551 units in the past month from 59,601 units sold in May 2023, a 6.63% increase, relating to a 3,950 unit volume growth.

Hyundai YTD Sales and Exports May 2024

Taking into account the months of April and May 2024, Hyundai sales stood at a total (domestic + exports) of 3,20,969 units. This was a 7.2% YTD growth over 2,99,429 units sold in corresponding months of 2023. Breaking down domestic sales and exports separately, we find both reporting significant growth.

Domestic sales improved by 5.55% to 2,59,669 in the April and May 2024 period when compared to 2,46,009 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports saw a higher percentage rise by 15% to 61,300 units shipped in the April and May 2024 period as compared to 53,420 shipped in the same two months last year.

Recent Updates

The company has set up a new 180 kW DC Fast Public EV Charging Station in Chennai in celebration of 28 years of operations in India. This comes before the launch of their 1st made in India SUV sometime next year. It is likely to be an EV based on Creta which will deliver abou 450 kms range.

In May 2024, Hyundai also trademarked the Casper, a smaller SUV as compared to the Exter. Hyundai Casper could be a new entry-level car slotted below the Grand i10 Nios in India to compete with the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Tata Tiago.

Set to face stiff competition in the mid-size 7 seater SUV segment from the likes the Tata Safari facelift and XUV700 update, the month of May 2024 also saw the Hyundai Alcazar facelift being spied while it was loaded onto a flatbed revealing some exterior updates.