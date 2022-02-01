Hyundai Sales Jan 2022 Regains No 2 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS, Santro

Hyundai India reports domestic sales decline and growth in exports in January 2022

Recent months have certainly put Hyundai Motors India in a bit of a spot. Given the circumstances, the manufacturer finds itself contained on the sales front. Sales continue to be reported at noticeably lower numbers than in months earlier.

Hyundai Sales Jan 2022

In January 2022, sales were reported at around 44k units. This is way lower than the 52k units reported sold a year earlier. Volume loss was capped at just under 8k units at 15.35 percent sales decline. Topping sales charts were the likes of Creta, Venue, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Santro, Verna, Alcazar.

In December 2021, sales were far worse at 32,312 units. MoM growth is reported at 36.24 percent at volume gain of 11,710 units. In fact, sales in December were so low that Tata Motors outsold Hyundai India domestic sales.

Hyundai India has regained the No 2 spot, which it lost to Tata Motors last month. In Jan 2022, Tata posted sales of almost 41k units. But it was not enough to retain their No 2 spot from Dec 2021.

Hyundai India exports Jan 2022

Hyundai India had a steady Q1 in 2021 wherein each month domestic sales surpassed the 50k units mark. If replicated, this would be ideal for HMIL. September onward, monthly domestic sales have fallen shy of the 40k mark. So, in comparison, January sales should bring some cheer.

In January 2022, Hyundai saw exports climb to 9,405 units, up from 8.1k units. Growth is reported at 16.1 percent at volume growth of 1.3k units. Total sales for the month is reported at 53,427 units. Given the large deficit in domestic sales, total sales declined despite growth in exports. Total sales fell from 60,105 units at 11.11 percent sales decline.

Creta, Creta Grand (Alcazar), and Venue exports

While domestic market sales haven’t been at its best in recent times, Hyundai has gone from strength to strength on the export front. Hyundai Motor India exported 32,799 units of Creta units through 202 at 26.17 percent YoY sales growth, up from 25,995 units in 2020. Total SUV exports for HMIL stood at 42,238 units. 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand were exported. In select export markets, Alcazar is called Creta Grand.



Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, CRETA has been a runaway success in domestic & international markets alike.

It has been successful in evoking aspirations & has stood test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio. With the CRETA being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well.

The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the CRETA contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the VENUE.”