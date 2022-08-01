Hyundai Sales July 2022 At 50k – Creta, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20, Aura

Hyundai India reports YoY and MoM domestic sales growth for July 2022; Exports too reported at growth

The buildup to today’s current market situation has been a tumultuous one. For months at an end, the market has been dealing with an ongoing parts/chips shortage situation. One that is largely global, has impacted the market to a noticeable degree.

With the situation much improved now, market expectations too stand improved. Especially since the period ahead is one of a long festive season. With a peak agrarian season dependent on monsoon, and a festive season that picks up gear soon after, H2 has a lot going for it.

Hyundai Car Sales July 2022

With another month of brisk sales coming to an end, Hyundai India finds itself in the green. Domestic sales for July 2022 are reported at 50,500 units, up from 48,042 units YoY. Volume gain is reported at just shy of 2.5 units at 5.12 percent growth. MoM sales was up from 48k units at volume gain of 1.5k units from 3.06 percent sales growth.

Not just domestic sales, but exports too improved. At 13,351 units exported, YoY sales growth is reported at 9.37 percent. Up from 12,207 units, volume gain stood at 1,144 units. Total sales stood at 63,851 units, up from 60,249 units. Total volume gain is reported at 3.6k units at 6 percent growth. Leading the sales charts for Hyundai are the likes of Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 NIOS, Alcazar, Aura, etc.

Hyundai India Sales July 2022 pic.twitter.com/3cK9RAyEkl — RushLane (@rushlane) August 1, 2022

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility.

Further, the newly launched Hyundai TUCSON has built strong momentum ahead of the festive season and received overwhelming customer response. We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian Auto Industry.”

2022 Hyundai Tucson launch

New Hyundai Tucson bookings were opened last month. This week, the company will announce Tucson prices. And HMIL is likely to launch a newer Kona EV before the year comes to a close. And while Tucson can never be a large volume product in India, it’s among the grandest offerings for the brand here. This also ensures that people can choose a top notch car from a brand that’s gained market stronghold through its sale of smaller cars.

With growing focus on the ambiguously defined UV segment, HMIL will now face stronger competition from recently announced launches from other manufacturers. And since these segments easily permeate from one to another, it’s the B-SUV segment that looks geared up for increased activity.