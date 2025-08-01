Hyundai Sales July 2025 – Highest Ever Monthly SUV Contribution

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has announced sales figures for the month of July 2025 and closed sales account for the month. While the company would normally register a positive growth in sales, results for the month of July 2025 were slightly different. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Sales July 2025

For the month of July 2025, Hyundai Motor India registered 43,973 units sold in the domestic market. This registered a sharp YoY decline and a marginal MoM decline for the brand, as domestic sales fell completely in the Red. Hyundai is preparing to launch an updated version of Venue B Segment SUV soon, which might take the sales prospect higher post launch.

When compared to the 49,013 units sold in July 2024, Hyundai registered a sharp 10.28% YoY decline along with a volume loss of 5,040 units YoY. Where MoM sales analysis is concerned, there was only a marginal decline as the 43,973 units fell short of just 51 units to surpass the 44,024 units sold in June 2025.

The company’s total sales for July 2025 stood at 60,073 units, which also incorporates Hyundai’s international business as the brand shipped 16,100 units to global markets from India, making it one of the leading car exporters in the Asian subcontinent. Exports grew 3.54% when compared to the 15,550 units shipped last year.

Another interesting development in July 2025’s monthly sales analysis is the contribution of SUVs which stood at 71.8%, highest ever. Hyundai’s best-seller continues to be Creta SUV, which has revolutionised C SUV Segment and has dominated this space for a decade.

Statement from Hyundai Motor

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “As we celebrate the incredible 10-year journey of Hyundai CRETA in India, we are proud to see it setting new benchmarks in comfort, convenience and performance thereby holding on to the best-selling SUV crown in the Mid-SUV segment, every completed year since its launch in 2015.

In the January-July 2025 period too, Hyundai CRETA has further fortified its leadership position amongst SUVs. While the overall auto industry has seen some softness in recent months, we remain optimistic with the onset of the festive season and are fully geared up with robust supply and exciting product offerings.

At HMIL, we continue to stay focused on delivering enhanced value and innovation to our customers and with the upcoming state of the art facility at Talegaon, we are well positioned to adapt to market movements.”